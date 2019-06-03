NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A video has surfaced showing District Attorney Craig Northcott disparaging the rights of homosexual couples.

Northcott has served the 14th Judicial District encompassing Coffee County since 2014.

The video was posted in March 2018 after Northcott spoke to a conference of pastor’s in Albuquerque, NM, in a session titled “Local Church’s Role in Government.” Northcott was a speaker at the 2018 Chafer Theological Seminary Pastor’s Conference.

The video was posted by Dr. Robert Dean, pastor of West Houston Bible Church in Houston, TX. Dean is the force behind the Chafer Theological Seminary and posted the video to his Youtube Channel, “InTheGripOfTheLamb.”

During Dean’s introduction of Northcott, he described the presentation as “why churches should be involved politically and what their role is in government.” For more than one hour Northcott detailed the moral responsibility churches have to be involved in governance at the local, state and federal level.

At the end of his presentation, Northcott took questions from the crowd, including a question that asked whether a county clerk should lose their job for refusing to grant a marriage license to a homosexual couple. The question was asked 57 minutes into the video and shows Northcott’s controversial feelings towards the LGBT community and their rights.

"So, the social engineers on the Supreme Court decided that we now have homosexual marriage,” said Northcott. “I disagree with it."

The decision to legalize same-sex marriage was handed down in a 5-4 decision by the Supreme Court on June 26, 2015. The decision on the case Obergefell v. Hodges meant that the 14th Amendment required all states to grant same-sex marriages and recognize same-sex marriages performed in other states.

As part of his answer to the audience member’s question Northcott talked about “prosecutorial discretion,” a legal term that means it is up to the District Attorney to decide what charges to bring against a suspect and how to pursue each case. He then used an example with domestic abuse, saying a regular assault charge would result in up-to-one year in prison, whereas a domestic abuse charge would bring much harsher penalties.

"So, what do I do with domestic assaults?” Northcott asks rhetorically in the video. “On one hand, I don't prosecute them because I don't recognize it as marriage. On the other hand, if I don't prosecute him, then the sinner - the immoral guy - gets less punishment."

After pondering the question aloud, Northcott surmises he would pursue a charge this way saying "'there's no marriage to protect' so, I don't prosecute it as domestic [assault]."

+2 "Their belief system is evil:" Coffee County DA posts anti-Islam Facebook comments MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - In a series of Facebook comments posted on Easter weekend, Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott made multip…

This video surfaces at a time when Nashville and the nation kick off "Pride Month." It's a celebration of the LGBT community and their contributions to society.

Just three weeks ago, Northcott made comments against Islam on his Facebook page calling Muslims’ belief system "evil." In response, the country's largest Islamic organization filed a complaint against him with the state Supreme Court last week.