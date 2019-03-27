Making Music City more bike-friendly.
A West Nashville neighborhood is leading the way, with designated bike lanes.
In The Nations, a lot of improvements have been made to make sure folks can walk and bike safely.
Jake Lee with Walk-Bike Nashville, has lived in The Nations for eight years.
He's witnessed the transformation of the neighborhood after the dedicated bike lanes were put in.
“I recall (51st Avenue North) being overly wide, unpainted, with hardly any traffic lanes on it, let alone bike lanes,” Lee recalls. “The changes this infrastructure has made for me in a daily basis is huge.”
“I think it's led to a lot of the attractions on 51st as well,” he adds.
Lee believes this model could be used in other neighborhoods across Nashville.
“I think, what you see behind us, (the) two way cycle track with protected bollards -- it takes the most resources to put in, it's the most preferred by many cyclists. It provides the most protected space,” Lee said. “There's simple measures that can be taken to garner a similar effect that you see here.”
Walk-Bike Nashville offers an interactive map that shows folks where the most bike friendly places are. It's called "The Groove."
“I think, just the model of creating the space just for cyclists and people to be active out on the streetscape is a model that can be adapted to really, any neighborhood in Nashville,” said Lee.
Walk-Bike Nashville says the best locations for cycling are Hillsboro/West End, Music Row, East Nashville, and 12 South.
The areas in need of improvement are North Nashville -- which is set to get several bike lanes this spring. There’s also Murfreesboro Pike and 8th Avenue.
For a list of bike friendly locations, and streets you might want to avoid on your bike - click on this here.
