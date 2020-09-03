The Metro Public Health Department announced there are 26,238 cases with 26,113 of those cases confirmed, COVID-19 in Davidson County. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 73 total cases in the past 24 hours.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health will be providing raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."

The Metro Health Department reported one new confirmed death due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. A total of 229 people have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 240 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 1,265 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said 24,730 people have recovered from the virus.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released everyday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.

