 

The Metro Public Health Department announced there are 26,162 cases with 26,043 of those cases confirmed, COVID-19 in Davidson County. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 143 total cases in the past 24 hours.

Davidson County Numbers at a Glance

 
 
 
 
Categories Numbers
Total cases 26,162
Cases past 24 hours 143
Active cases 1,346
Recovered 24,577
Deaths 239
New cases per 100,000 16.2
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests 9.0
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds 16%
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds 10%
Updated 9/2

The Metro Health Department reported no new confirmed deaths, due to COVID-19, in the past 24 hours. A total of 228 people have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 239 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 1,346 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said 24,577 people have recovered from the virus.

Nashville 14-day new case trend

Source: Metro Public Health Department

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released everyday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.

Davidson County Cases by Age

 
 
 
 
﻿Age Cases
Unknown 54
0-10 1,297
11-20 2,730
21-30 7,721
31-40 5,263
41-50 3,657
51-60 2,621
61-70 1,600
71-80 736
81+ 483
Total 26,162
Recovered 24,577
Deaths 239
Active cases 1,346

Davidson County Cases by Sex

 
 
 
 
﻿Gender Number
Male 13,045
Female 12,834
Unknown 283

Davidson County COVID-19 testing

 
 
 
 
 
Total number of people tested Total positive/probable cases Total negative results Positive results as percentage of total
218,872 26,162 192,710 12.0%

A total of 228 people have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19. In the past 24 hours, the Metro Health Department said there were no deaths reported.

Confirmed deaths in Davidson County due to complications from COVID-19

 
 
 
Age/Sex Underlying Health Conditions Date
78-year-old man Yes Sept. 1
51-year-old woman Yes Sept. 1
77-year-old woman Unknown Medical History 30-Aug
82-year-old man Yes 29-Aug
66-year-old man Yes Aug. 27
102-year-old man Yes Aug. 27
69-year-old man Yes Aug. 26
94-year-old woman Pending Medical History Aug. 26
63-year-old woman Pending Medical History Aug. 25
40-year-old woman Yes Aug. 25
76-year-old woman Yes Aug. 24
90-year-old woman Yes Aug. 24
58-year-old man Yes Aug. 22
89-year-old female Yes Aug. 21
77-year-old female Yes Aug. 20
63-year-old woman Yes Aug. 19
87-year-old man Pending Medical History Aug. 19
93-year-old woman Yes Aug. 18
95-year-old woman Yes Aug. 18
91-year-old man Pending Medical History Aug. 18
94-year-old woman Pending Medical History Aug. 18
97-year-old man Pending Medical History Aug. 18
103-year-old woman Pending Medical History Aug. 18
87-year-old man Yes Aug. 17
41-year-old man Pending Medical History Aug. 17
81-year-old man Pending Medical History Aug. 17
69 -year-old woman Pending Medical History Aug. 17
23-year-old man Yes Aug. 16
65-year-old man Yes Aug. 12
63-year-old woman Yes Aug. 12
66-year-old woman Yes Aug. 11
72-year-old man Yes Aug. 11
73-year-old man Yes Aug. 11
77-year-old man Yes Aug. 8
39-year-old man Yes Aug. 6
55-year-old man Yes Aug. 6
69-year-old man Yes Aug. 5
75-year-old woman Yes Aug. 5
77-year-old man Yes Aug. 5
71-year-old woman Yes Aug. 4
77-year-old man Yes Aug. 4
78-year-old woman Yes Aug. 4
79-year-old woman Yes Aug. 4
73-year-old woman Pending Medical History Aug. 3
67-year-old man Pending Medical History Aug. 1
73-year-old man Pending Medical History Aug. 1
77-year-old man Yes 31-Jul
84-year-old woman Pending Medical History 31-Jul
83-year-old man Yes 30-Jul
59-year-old female Yes 28-Jul
69-year-old female Yes 28-Jul
62-year-old female Yes 28-Jul
71-year-old female Yes 28-Jul
84-year-old female Yes 28-Jul
86-year-old female Yes 28-Jul
66-year-old female Yes 28-Jul
77-year-old man Yes 28-Jul
57-year-old man Yes 28-Jul
83-year-old man Yes 28-Jul
50-year-old male Yes 26-Jul
73-year-old male Yes 26-Jul
43-year-old male Yes 25-Jul
60-year-old woman Yes 24-Jul
75-year-old woman Yes 24-Jul
71-year-old man Yes 24-Jul
62-year-old woman Yes 24-Jul
58-year-old man Yes 24-Jul
36-year-old man Yes 23-Jul
83-year-old woman Pending Medical History 23-Jul
58-year-old man Yes 22-Jul
63-year-old woman Yes 22-Jul
70-year-old man Yes 22-Jul
79-year-old man Yes 22-Jul
83-year-old man Yes 22-Jul
76-year-old woman Yes 22-Jul
81-year-old man Pending Medical History 22-Jul
101-year-old woman Pending Medical History 21-Jul
62-year-old woman Yes 18-Jul
88-year-old woman Yes 18-Jul
90-year-old woman Pending Medical History 18-Jul
90-year-old woman Pending Medical History 18-Jul
55-year-old man Pending Medical History 18-Jul
81-year-old woman Yes 17-Jul
91-year-old man Yes 17-Jul
97-year-old woman Yes 17-Jul
60-year-old man Yes 16-Jul
39-year-old man Unknown Medical History 16-Jul
68-year-old female Yes 15-Jul
78-year-old female Yes 15-Jul
78-year-old female Yes 15-Jul
66-year-old female Pending Medical History 15-Jul
78-year-old female Yes 15-Jul
90-year-old man Yes 13-Jul
76-year-old man Yes 13-Jul
60-year-old man Yes 12-Jul
81-year-old woman Pending Medical History 11-Jul
57-year-old woman Yes 11-Jul
60-year-old woman Yes 11-Jul
77-year-old woman, Yes 11-Jul
79-year-old man Yes 11-Jul
86-year-old man Yes 11-Jul
57-year-old man Yes 11-Jul
94-year old woman Pending Medical History 9-Jul
81-year old man Pending Medical History 9-Jul
86-year old man Pending Medical History 9-Jul
91-year old man Pending Medical History 9-Jul
77 year-old man Pending Medical History 9-Jul
46-year old man Pending Medical History 9-Jul
60-year old man Pending Medical History 9-Jul
63-year old man Pending Medical History 9-Jul
63-year-old woman Yes 8-Jul
51-year-old woman Pending Medical History 8-Jul
30-year-old male No Known Medical History 7-Jul
67-year-old male Yes 7-Jul
68-year-old male Yes 7-Jul
78-year-old male Yes 7-Jul
93-year-old female Yes 7-Jul
84-year-old female Yes 5-Jul
65-year-old male Yes 5-Jul
59-year-old male Yes 5-Jul
80-year-old male Pending Medical History 4-Jul
97-year-old male Pending Medical History 4-Jul
59-year-old woman Yes 3-Jul
80-year-old male Yes 2-Jul
86-year-old male Yes 2-Jul
96-year-old female Yes 2-Jul
89-year-old male Yes 30-Jun
50-year-old male Yes 30-Jun
62-year-old female Yes 28-Jun
72-year-old female Yes 28-Jun
72-year-old female Yes 28-Jun
80-year-old male Yes 28-Jun
85-year-old male Yes 28-Jun
81-year-old female Pending Medical History 27-Jun
84-year-old male Pending Medical History 27-Jun
78-year-old male Pending Medical History 25-Jun
71-year-old male Pending Medical History 25-Jun
76-year-old male Pending Medical History 25-Jun
94-year old female Pending Medical History 25-Jun
101-year-old female Yes 24-Jun
80-year-old male Yes 24-Jun
89-year-old female Yes 24-Jun
55-year old male Yes 23-Jun
67-year old male Yes 23-Jun
84-year-old man Yes 19-Jun
85-year-old man Yes 18-Jun
84-year-old woman Yes 16-Jun
78-year-old man Yes 16-Jun
69-year-old woman Yes 16-Jun
49-year-old woman Yes 16-Jun
65-year-old man Unknown Medical History 16-Jun
46-year-old male Yes 11-Jun
82-year-old man Yes 10-Jun
57-year-old man Yes 10-Jun
91-year-old woman Yes 10-Jun
75-year-old woman Yes 10-Jun
75-year-old woman Yes 10-Jun
75-year-old woman Yes 10-Jun
81-year-old man Unknown Medical History 9-Jun
80-year-old woman Unknown Medical History 7-Jun
66-year-old man Unknown Medical History 7-Jun
79-year-old man Yes 5-Jun
58-year-old man Yes 5-Jun
69-year-old woman Yes 5-Jun
89-year-old man Yes 5-Jun
53-year-old woman Yes 4-Jun
64-year-old woman Yes 3-Jun
65-year-old man Yes 2-Jun
76-year-old woman Yes 31-May
87-year-old woman Yes 31-May
61-year-old man Unknown Medical History 31-May
56-year-old man Yes 30-May
90-year-old woman Unknown Medical History 28-May
68-year-old man Yes 27-May
72-year-old man Yes 27-May
90-year-old woman Unknown Medical History 26-May
59-year-old man Yes 25-May
79-year-old man Unknown Medical History 25-May
50-year-old man Yes 22-May
91-year-old woman Yes 21-May
78-year-old woman Yes 20-May
73-year-old man Yes 20-May
54-year-old woman Yes 20-May
67-year-old woman Yes 20-May
83-year-old man Yes 19-May
89-year-old woman Unknown Medical History 19-May
69-year-old woman Unknown Medical History 19-May
75-year-old woman. Unknown Medical History 15-May
67-year-old man Yes 14-May
74-year-old woman Yes 14-May
70-year-old man Yes 14-May
46-year-old woman. Yes 14-May
74-year-old woman Yes 13-May
74-year-old woman Yes 12-May
54-year-old man Yes 12-May
75-year-old woman Yes 7-May
74-year-old male Yes 7-May
55-year-old male Unknown Medical History 6-May
71-year-old man Yes 5-May
81-year-old man Yes 5-May
76-year-old woman Yes 5-May
65-year-old man Yes 5-May
62-year-old man Yes 5-May
85-year-old woman Yes 1-May
87 year-old man. Yes 1-May
68-year-old man Unknown Medical History 30-Apr
81-year-old male Yes 28-Apr
82-year-old female Yes 28-Apr
85-year-old male Yes 21-Apr
63-year-old female Yes 21-Apr
71-year-old woman Yes 17-Apr
66-year-old man Yes 17-Apr
70-year-old man Yes 16-Apr
81-year-old man Yes 15-Apr
41-year-old man Yes 14-Apr
75-year-old man Yes 14-Apr
82-year-old man Yes 14-Apr
73-year-old man Unknown Medical History 9-Apr
48-year-old man Unknown Medical History 8-Apr
74-year-old man Unknown Medical History 8-Apr
75-year-old man Unknown Medical History 8-Apr
72-year-old man Unknown Medical History 7-Apr
62-year-old man Unknown Medical History 7-Apr
78-year-old man Unknown Medical History 7-Apr
60-year-old man Yes 3-Apr
73-year-old man Unknown Medical History 2-Apr
83-year-old man Unknown Medical History 1-Apr
69-year-old male Yes 30-Mar
73-year-old male Yes 20-Mar
67-year-old male Yes 27-Mar
59-year-old man Yes 23-Mar

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick
  • Refrain from shaking hands and instead bump elbows (no fist-bumps)
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.