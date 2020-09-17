The Metro Public Health Department announced there are 27,693 cases with 27,549 of those cases confirmed, COVID-19 in Davidson County. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 130 total cases in the past 24 hours.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health will be providing raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."

The Metro Health Department reported one new confirmed death on Thursday from COVID-19, a 75-year-old man with underlying health conditions. A total of 246 people have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 257 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 1,177 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said there are 26,259 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released everyday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.

A total of 246 people have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19.

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs: