The Metro Public Health Department announced there are 29,915 cases with 29,695 of those cases confirmed, COVID-19 in Davidson County. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 125 total cases in the past 24 hours.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health will be providing raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."

The health department reported no deaths on Thursday. A total of 272 people have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 283 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 1,131 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said there are 28,501 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released everyday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.

The file the Metro Public Health Department received from Tennessee Department of Health included an error in the number of tests performed in Davidson County. For this reason, the numbers of positive tests, negative tests and total tests performed were not updated on Thursday.

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs: