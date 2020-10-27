The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 33,957 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 258 total cases in the past 24 hours.

Metro Health confirmed four additional death in the past 24 hours.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health provided raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."

The health department reported four additional confirmed deaths on Tuesday, a 54-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, a 76-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions. A total of 288 people in Davidson have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 299 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 2,543 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said there are 31,115 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released everyday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs: