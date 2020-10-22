The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 32,722 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 163 total cases in the past 24 hours.

Metro Health confirmed one death in the past 24 hours.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health provided raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."

The health department reported one death on Friday, a 41-year-old woman with underlying health conditions. A total of 282 people in Davidson have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 293 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 1,865 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said there are 30,564 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released everyday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs: