The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 37,034 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 642 total cases in the past 24 hours.

Metro Public Health reported one death in the past 24 hours.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health provided raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."

Metro Public Health reported a death from a confirmed case of COVID-19, an 83-year-old female with underlying health conditions. A total of 311 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 322 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 2,601 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said there are 34,111 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released everyday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.

On Wednesdays, Metro Public Health releases data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and zip code.

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs: