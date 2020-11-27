The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 44,620 COVID-19 cases on Friday. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 578 total cases in the past 24 hours. 

Metro Public Health reports one confirmed death in the past 24 hours.

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health processed a lower number of tests due to a systems issue. TDH anticipates the bulk of the tests which normally would have been processed will be included in the daily case count update over the next few days.

Note: The Metro Public Health Department will issue a limited daily COVID report on Friday, Saturday and Sunday that will include the number of new cases and new deaths.  We will return to issuing the full report again on Monday, November 30.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health provided raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."

Davidson County Numbers at a Glance

Categories Numbers
Total cases 44,620
Cases past 24 hours 578
Active cases 2,172
Inactive/Recovered 42,080
Deaths 368
New cases per 100,000 52,97
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests 10.3
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds 13%
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds 11%
Updated 11/27

Metro Public Health reported one confirmed case death, an 80-year-old male with underlying health conditions. A total of 355 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 368 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Total Cases
 
 
COVID-19 Active Cases
 
 

There are currently 2,172 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said there are 42,080 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.

Nashville 14-day new case trend

Source: Metro Public Health Department

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released every day around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.

Davidson County Cases by Age

﻿Age Cases
Unknown 74
0-10 2,081
11-20 4,858
21-30 13,144
31-40 8,694
41-50 5,831
51-60 4,522
61-70 2,756
71-80 1,293
81+ 780
Total 44,042
Inactive/Recovered 41.101
Deaths 367
Active cases 2,574

Davidson County Cases by Sex

﻿Gender Number
Male 21,378
Female 22,305
Unknown 359

Davidson County COVID-19 testing

Total number of people tested Total positive/probable cases Total negative results Positive results as percentage of total
633,828 54,125 579,703 8.54%

Confirmed deaths in Davidson County due to complications from COVID-19

 
 
Age/Sex Underlying Health Conditions Date
73-year-old male Yes March 20, 2020
59-year-old man Yes March 23, 2020
67-year-old male Yes March 27, 2020
69-year-old male Yes March 30, 2020
83-year-old man Unknown Medical History April 1, 2020
73-year-old man Unknown Medical History April 2, 2020
60-year-old man Yes April 3, 2020
72-year-old man Unknown Medical History April 7, 2020
62-year-old man Unknown Medical History April 7, 2020
78-year-old man Unknown Medical History April 7, 2020
48-year-old man Unknown Medical History April 8, 2020
74-year-old man Unknown Medical History April 8, 2020
75-year-old man Unknown Medical History April 8, 2020
73-year-old man Unknown Medical History April 9, 2020
41-year-old man Yes April 14, 2020
75-year-old man Yes April 14, 2020
82-year-old man Yes April 14, 2020
81-year-old man Yes April 15, 2020
70-year-old man Yes April 16, 2020
71-year-old woman Yes April 17, 2020
66-year-old man Yes April 17, 2020
85-year-old male Yes April 21, 2020
63-year-old female Yes April 21, 2020
81-year-old male Yes April 28, 2020
82-year-old female Yes April 28, 2020
68-year-old man Unknown Medical History April 30, 2020
85-year-old woman Yes May 1, 2020
87 year-old man. Yes May 1, 2020
71-year-old man Yes May 5, 2020
81-year-old man Yes May 5, 2020
76-year-old woman Yes May 5, 2020
65-year-old man Yes May 5, 2020
62-year-old man Yes May 5, 2020
55-year-old male Unknown Medical History May 6, 2020
75-year-old woman Yes May 7, 2020
74-year-old male Yes May 7, 2020
74-year-old woman Yes May 12, 2020
54-year-old man Yes May 12, 2020
74-year-old woman Yes May 13, 2020
67-year-old man Yes May 14, 2020
74-year-old woman Yes May 14, 2020
70-year-old man Yes May 14, 2020
46-year-old woman. Yes May 14, 2020
75-year-old woman. Unknown Medical History May 15, 2020
83-year-old man Yes May 19, 2020
89-year-old woman Unknown Medical History May 19, 2020
69-year-old woman Unknown Medical History May 19, 2020
78-year-old woman Yes May 20, 2020
73-year-old man Yes May 20, 2020
54-year-old woman Yes May 20, 2020
67-year-old woman Yes May 20, 2020
91-year-old woman Yes May 21, 2020
50-year-old man Yes May 22, 2020
59-year-old man Yes May 25, 2020
79-year-old man Unknown Medical History May 25, 2020
90-year-old woman Unknown Medical History May 26, 2020
68-year-old man Yes May 27, 2020
72-year-old man Yes May 27, 2020
90-year-old woman Unknown Medical History May 28, 2020
56-year-old man Yes May 30, 2020
76-year-old woman Yes May 31, 2020
87-year-old woman Yes May 31, 2020
61-year-old man Unknown Medical History May 31, 2020
65-year-old man Yes June 2, 2020
64-year-old woman Yes June 3, 2020
53-year-old woman Yes June 4, 2020
79-year-old man Yes June 5, 2020
58-year-old man Yes June 5, 2020
69-year-old woman Yes June 5, 2020
89-year-old man Yes June 5, 2020
80-year-old woman Unknown Medical History June 7, 2020
66-year-old man Unknown Medical History June 7, 2020
81-year-old man Unknown Medical History June 9, 2020
82-year-old man Yes June 10, 2020
57-year-old man Yes June 10, 2020
91-year-old woman Yes June 10, 2020
75-year-old woman Yes June 10, 2020
75-year-old woman Yes June 10, 2020
75-year-old woman Yes June 10, 2020
46-year-old male Yes June 11, 2020
84-year-old woman Yes June 16, 2020
78-year-old man Yes June 16, 2020
69-year-old woman Yes June 16, 2020
49-year-old woman Yes June 16, 2020
65-year-old man Unknown Medical History June 16, 2020
85-year-old man Yes June 18, 2020
84-year-old man Yes June 19, 2020
55-year old male Yes June 23, 2020
67-year old male Yes June 23, 2020
101-year-old female Yes June 24, 2020
80-year-old male Yes June 24, 2020
89-year-old female Yes June 24, 2020
78-year-old male Pending Medical History June 25, 2020
71-year-old male Pending Medical History June 25, 2020
76-year-old male Pending Medical History June 25, 2020
94-year old female Pending Medical History June 25, 2020
81-year-old female Pending Medical History June 27, 2020
84-year-old male Pending Medical History June 27, 2020
62-year-old female Yes June 28, 2020
72-year-old female Yes June 28, 2020
72-year-old female Yes June 28, 2020
80-year-old male Yes June 28, 2020
85-year-old male Yes June 28, 2020
89-year-old male Yes June 30, 2020
50-year-old male Yes June 30, 2020
80-year-old male Yes July 2, 2020
86-year-old male Yes July 2, 2020
96-year-old female Yes July 2, 2020
59-year-old woman Yes July 3, 2020
80-year-old male Pending Medical History July 4, 2020
97-year-old male Pending Medical History July 4, 2020
84-year-old female Yes July 5, 2020
65-year-old male Yes July 5, 2020
59-year-old male Yes July 5, 2020
30-year-old male No Known Medical History July 7, 2020
67-year-old male Yes July 7, 2020
68-year-old male Yes July 7, 2020
78-year-old male Yes July 7, 2020
93-year-old female Yes July 7, 2020
63-year-old woman Yes July 8, 2020
51-year-old woman Pending Medical History July 8, 2020
94-year old woman Pending Medical History July 9, 2020
81-year old man Pending Medical History July 9, 2020
86-year old man Pending Medical History July 9, 2020
91-year old man Pending Medical History July 9, 2020
77 year-old man Pending Medical History July 9, 2020
46-year old man Pending Medical History July 9, 2020
60-year old man Pending Medical History July 9, 2020
63-year old man Pending Medical History July 9, 2020
81-year-old woman Pending Medical History July 11, 2020
57-year-old woman Yes July 11, 2020
60-year-old woman Yes July 11, 2020
77-year-old woman Yes July 11, 2020
79-year-old man Yes July 11, 2020
86-year-old man Yes July 11, 2020
57-year-old man Yes July 11, 2020
60-year-old man Yes July 12, 2020
90-year-old man Yes July 13, 2020
76-year-old man Yes July 13, 2020
68-year-old female Yes July 15, 2020
78-year-old female Yes July 15, 2020
78-year-old female Yes July 15, 2020
66-year-old female Pending Medical History July 15, 2020
78-year-old female Yes July 15, 2020
60-year-old man Yes July 16, 2020
39-year-old man Unknown Medical History July 16, 2020
81-year-old woman Yes July 17, 2020
91-year-old man Yes July 17, 2020
97-year-old woman Yes July 17, 2020
62-year-old woman Yes July 18, 2020
88-year-old woman Yes July 18, 2020
90-year-old woman Pending Medical History July 18, 2020
90-year-old woman Pending Medical History July 18, 2020
55-year-old man Pending Medical History July 18, 2020
101-year-old woman Pending Medical History July 21, 2020
58-year-old man Yes July 22, 2020
63-year-old woman Yes July 22, 2020
70-year-old man Yes July 22, 2020
79-year-old man Yes July 22, 2020
83-year-old man Yes July 22, 2020
76-year-old woman Yes July 22, 2020
81-year-old man Pending Medical History July 22, 2020
36-year-old man Yes July 23, 2020
83-year-old woman Pending Medical History July 23, 2020
60-year-old woman Yes July 24, 2020
75-year-old woman Yes July 24, 2020
71-year-old man Yes July 24, 2020
62-year-old woman Yes July 24, 2020
58-year-old man Yes July 24, 2020
43-year-old male Yes July 25, 2020
50-year-old male Yes July 26, 2020
73-year-old male Yes July 26, 2020
59-year-old female Yes July 28, 2020
69-year-old female Yes July 28, 2020
62-year-old female Yes July 28, 2020
71-year-old female Yes July 28, 2020
84-year-old female Yes July 28, 2020
86-year-old female Yes July 28, 2020
66-year-old female Yes July 28, 2020
77-year-old man Yes July 28, 2020
57-year-old man Yes July 28, 2020
83-year-old man Yes July 28, 2020
83-year-old man Yes July 30, 2020
77-year-old man Yes July 31, 2020
84-year-old woman Pending Medical History July 31, 2020
67-year-old man Pending Medical History August 1, 2020
73-year-old man Pending Medical History August 1, 2020
73-year-old woman Pending Medical History August 3, 2020
71-year-old woman Yes August 4, 2020
77-year-old man Yes August 4, 2020
78-year-old woman Yes August 4, 2020
79-year-old woman Yes August 4, 2020
69-year-old man Yes August 5, 2020
75-year-old woman Yes August 5, 2020
77-year-old man Yes August 5, 2020
39-year-old man Yes August 6, 2020
55-year-old man Yes August 6, 2020
77-year-old man Yes August 8, 2020
66-year-old woman Yes August 11, 2020
72-year-old man Yes August 11, 2020
73-year-old man Yes August 11, 2020
65-year-old man Yes August 12, 2020
63-year-old woman Yes August 12, 2020
23-year-old man Yes August 16, 2020
87-year-old man Yes August 17, 2020
41-year-old man Pending Medical History August 17, 2020
81-year-old man Pending Medical History August 17, 2020
69 -year-old woman Pending Medical History August 17, 2020
93-year-old woman Yes August 18, 2020
95-year-old woman Yes August 18, 2020
91-year-old man Pending Medical History August 18, 2020
94-year-old woman Pending Medical History August 18, 2020
97-year-old man Pending Medical History August 18, 2020
103-year-old woman Pending Medical History August 18, 2020
63-year-old woman Yes August 19, 2020
87-year-old man Pending Medical History August 19, 2020
77-year-old female Yes August 20, 2020
58-year-old man Yes August 22, 2020
89-year-old female Yes August 22, 2020
76-year-old woman Yes August 24, 2020
90-year-old woman Yes August 24, 2020
63-year-old woman Pending Medical History August 25, 2020
40-year-old woman Yes August 25, 2020
69-year-old man Yes August 26, 2020
94-year-old woman Pending Medical History August 26, 2020
66-year-old man Yes August 27, 2020
102-year-old man Yes August 27, 2020
82-year-old man Yes August 29, 2020
77-year-old woman Unknown Medical History August 30, 2020
78-year-old man Yes September 1, 2020
51-year-old woman Yes September 1, 2020
61-year-old woman Pending September 3, 2020
94-year-old man Yes September 5, 2020
64-year-old man Yes September 6, 2020
75-year-old man Yes September 6, 2020
56-year-old man Yes September 9, 2020
95-year-old woman Yes September 9, 2020
56-year-old woman Yes September 10, 2020
68-year-old woman Yes September 10, 2020
76-year-old man Pending September 11, 2020
49-year-old man Yes September 11, 2020
88-year-old man Yes September 11, 2020
95-year-old woman Yes September 11, 2020
78-year-old man Pending September 14, 2020
59,year-old woman Yes September 14, 2020
71-year-old man Yes September 15, 2020
79-year-old woman Yes September 16, 2020
85-year-old woman Yes September 16, 2020
75-year-old man Yes September 17, 2020
49-year-old man Yes September 19, 2020
81-year-old woman Yes September 20, 2020
90-year-old woman Yes September 20, 2020
43-year-old man Yes September 22, 2020
57-year-old man Yes September 22, 2020
77-year-old woman Yes September 22, 2020
56-year-old man Yes September 23, 2020
73-year-old man Yes September 23, 2020
66-year-old man Yes September 24, 2020
89-year-old woman Yes September 24, 2020
69-year-old man Yes September 25, 2020
40-year-old man Pending September 26, 2020
64-year-old man Yes September 26, 2020
67-year-old woman Yes September 26, 2020
59-year-old woman Pending September 27, 2020
61-year-old man Yes September 27, 2020
74-year-old man Yes September 29, 2020
70-year-old man Yes September 30, 2020
69-year-old woman Yes Oct. 1, 2020
57-year-old man Yes Oct. 2, 2020
63-year-old woman Yes Oct. 2, 2020
85-year-old woman Yes Oct. 3, 2020
64-year-old man Yes Oct. 6, 2020
89-year-old woman Yes Oct. 6, 2020
77-year-old woman Yes Oct. 7, 2020
85-year-old man Yes Oct. 7, 2020
71-year-old man Yes Oct. 11, 2020
86-year-old woman Pending Oct. 14, 2020
65-year-old woman Yes Oct. 15, 2020
80-year-old woman Yes Oct. 16, 2020
59-year-old man Yes Oct. 18, 2020
83-year-old woman Yes Oct. 21, 2020
95-year-old woman Yes Oct. 22, 2020
71-year-old woman Yes Oct. 22, 2020
23-year-old woman Pending Oct. 22, 2020
41-year-old woman Yes Oct. 23, 2020
83-year-old man Yes Oct. 24, 2020
52-year-old man Yes Oct. 26, 2020
54-year-old man Yes Oct. 27, 2020
67-year-old woman Yes Oct. 27, 2020
76-year-old woman Yes Oct. 27, 2020
86-year-old woman Yes Oct. 27, 2020
64-year-old woman Yes Oct. 28, 2020
87-year-old man Yes Oct. 29, 2020
47-year-old woman Yes Oct. 29, 2020
73-year-old man Yes Oct. 30, 2020
73-year-old man Yes Oct. 30, 2020
90-year-old man Yes Oct. 30, 2020
90-year-old man Yes Nov. 1, 2020
87-year-old man Pending Nov. 1, 2020
68-year-old man Yes Nov. 3, 2020
60-year-old man Yes Nov. 3, 2020
77-year-old man Yes Nov. 3, 2020
61-year-old man Yes Nov. 3, 2020
83-year-old woman Yes Nov. 5, 2020
78-year-old woman Unknown Nov. 6, 2020
78-year-old man Yes Nov. 7, 2020
72-year-old woman Yes Nov. 7, 2020
84-year-old woman Unknown Nov. 7, 2020
78-year-old man Unknown Nov. 7, 2020
83-year-old woman Yes Nov. 8, 2020
67-year-old man Yes Nov. 10, 2020
87-year-old man Yes Nov. 10, 2020
84-year-old man Yes Nov. 11, 2020
60-year-old man Pending Nov. 11, 2020
75-year-old man Pending Nov. 11, 2020
81-year-old woman Pending Nov. 12, 2020
69-year-old man Yes Nov. 12, 2020
81-year-old woman Yes Nov. 12, 2020
92-year-old woman Yes Nov. 12, 2020
95-year-old woman Yes Nov. 12, 2020
93-year-old woman Yes Nov. 13, 2020
32-year-old man Pending Nov. 14, 2020
46-year-old woman Yes Nov. 14, 2020
91-year-old woman Yes Nov. 14, 2020
83-year-old woman Yes Nov. 14, 2020
66-year-old woman Yes Nov. 14, 2020
52-year-old man Yes Nov. 14, 2020
85-year-old man Yes Nov. 16, 2020
86-year-old man Yes Nov. 16, 2020
69-year-old man Yes Nov. 16, 2020
95-year-old man Yes Nov. 16, 2020
59-year-old man Yes Nov. 16, 2020
92-year-old woman Pending Nov. 17, 2020
81-year-old woman Yes Nov. 18, 2020
80-year-old man Pending Nov. 18, 2020
80-year-old man Yes Nov. 19, 2020
73-year-old woman Yes Nov. 19, 2020
73-year-old man Yes Nov. 20, 2020
90-year-old woman Yes Nov. 20, 2020
30-year-old man Yes Nov. 20, 2020
57-year-old man Yes Nov. 21, 2020
89-year-old man Yes Nov. 21, 2020
75-year-old man Yes Nov. 21, 2020
85-year-old woman Yes Nov. 23, 2020
86-year-old man Yes Nov. 25, 2020
79-year-old woman, Yes Nov. 25, 2020
72-year-old man Yes Nov. 25, 2020
68-year-old woman Yes Nov. 25, 2020
60-year-old woman Yes Nov. 25, 2020
58-year-old woman Yes Nov. 25, 2020
38-year-old man Yes Nov. 25, 2020
51-year-old man Pending Nov. 25, 2020
46-year-old man Yes Nov. 26,2020
76-year-old man Pending Nov. 26,2020
80-year-old man Yes Nov. 27, 2020

On Wednesdays, Metro Public Health releases data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and zip code. 

Davidson County Cases/Deaths by Race

Race Cases Deaths
Asian 2.2% 11
Black or African American 18.7% 124
Other 16.7% 23
Pending 9.1% 3
Two or More Races 0.5% N/A
Unknown 12.5% N/A
White 40.4% 204
Updated each Wednesday

Davidson County Deaths by Zip Code

Zip Code Deaths
37013 48
37211 47
37115 35
37207 27
37218 12
37214 12
37076 12
37216 12
37209 10
37221 11
37210 10
37215 13
Updated each Wednesday

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick
  • Refrain from shaking hands and instead bump elbows (no fist-bumps)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.