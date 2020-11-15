The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 39,843 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 432 total cases in the past 24 hours.
Metro Public Health reports no deaths in the past 24 hours.
Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health provided raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."
Davidson County Numbers at a Glance
|Categories
|Numbers
|Total cases
|39,843
|Cases past 24 hours
|432
|Active cases
|3,231
|Inactive/Recovered
|36,272
|Deaths
|340
|New cases per 100,000
|56,04
|Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests
|8.6
|Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds
|17%
|Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds
|13%
|Updated 11/15
A total of 327 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 340 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
There are currently 3,231 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said there are 36,272 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.
Nashville 14-day new case trend
Source: Metro Public Health Department
The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released every day around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.
Davidson County Cases by Age
|Age
|Cases
|Unknown
|67
|0-10
|1,897
|11-20
|4,391
|21-30
|11,836
|31-40
|7,900
|41-50
|5,303
|51-60
|4,075
|61-70
|2,481
|71-80
|1,154
|81+
|712
|Total
|39,843
|Inactive/Recovered
|36,272
|Deaths
|340
|Active cases
|3,231
Davidson County Cases by Sex
|Gender
|Number
|Male
|19,388
|Female
|20,114
|Unknown
|341
Davidson County COVID-19 testing
|Total number of people tested
|Total positive/probable cases
|Total negative results
|Positive results as percentage of total
|582,834
|48,770
|534,064
|8.37%
Confirmed deaths in Davidson County due to complications from COVID-19
|Age/Sex
|Underlying Health Conditions
|Date
|73-year-old male
|Yes
|March 20, 2020
|59-year-old man
|Yes
|March 23, 2020
|67-year-old male
|Yes
|March 27, 2020
|69-year-old male
|Yes
|March 30, 2020
|83-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|April 1, 2020
|73-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|April 2, 2020
|60-year-old man
|Yes
|April 3, 2020
|72-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|April 7, 2020
|62-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|April 7, 2020
|78-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|April 7, 2020
|48-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|April 8, 2020
|74-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|April 8, 2020
|75-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|April 8, 2020
|73-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|April 9, 2020
|41-year-old man
|Yes
|April 14, 2020
|75-year-old man
|Yes
|April 14, 2020
|82-year-old man
|Yes
|April 14, 2020
|81-year-old man
|Yes
|April 15, 2020
|70-year-old man
|Yes
|April 16, 2020
|71-year-old woman
|Yes
|April 17, 2020
|66-year-old man
|Yes
|April 17, 2020
|85-year-old male
|Yes
|April 21, 2020
|63-year-old female
|Yes
|April 21, 2020
|81-year-old male
|Yes
|April 28, 2020
|82-year-old female
|Yes
|April 28, 2020
|68-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|April 30, 2020
|85-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 1, 2020
|87 year-old man.
|Yes
|May 1, 2020
|71-year-old man
|Yes
|May 5, 2020
|81-year-old man
|Yes
|May 5, 2020
|76-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 5, 2020
|65-year-old man
|Yes
|May 5, 2020
|62-year-old man
|Yes
|May 5, 2020
|55-year-old male
|Unknown Medical History
|May 6, 2020
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 7, 2020
|74-year-old male
|Yes
|May 7, 2020
|74-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 12, 2020
|54-year-old man
|Yes
|May 12, 2020
|74-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 13, 2020
|67-year-old man
|Yes
|May 14, 2020
|74-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 14, 2020
|70-year-old man
|Yes
|May 14, 2020
|46-year-old woman.
|Yes
|May 14, 2020
|75-year-old woman.
|Unknown Medical History
|May 15, 2020
|83-year-old man
|Yes
|May 19, 2020
|89-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|May 19, 2020
|69-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|May 19, 2020
|78-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 20, 2020
|73-year-old man
|Yes
|May 20, 2020
|54-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 20, 2020
|67-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 20, 2020
|91-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 21, 2020
|50-year-old man
|Yes
|May 22, 2020
|59-year-old man
|Yes
|May 25, 2020
|79-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|May 25, 2020
|90-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|May 26, 2020
|68-year-old man
|Yes
|May 27, 2020
|72-year-old man
|Yes
|May 27, 2020
|90-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|May 28, 2020
|56-year-old man
|Yes
|May 30, 2020
|76-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 31, 2020
|87-year-old woman
|Yes
|May 31, 2020
|61-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|May 31, 2020
|65-year-old man
|Yes
|June 2, 2020
|64-year-old woman
|Yes
|June 3, 2020
|53-year-old woman
|Yes
|June 4, 2020
|79-year-old man
|Yes
|June 5, 2020
|58-year-old man
|Yes
|June 5, 2020
|69-year-old woman
|Yes
|June 5, 2020
|89-year-old man
|Yes
|June 5, 2020
|80-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|June 7, 2020
|66-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|June 7, 2020
|81-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|June 9, 2020
|82-year-old man
|Yes
|June 10, 2020
|57-year-old man
|Yes
|June 10, 2020
|91-year-old woman
|Yes
|June 10, 2020
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|June 10, 2020
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|June 10, 2020
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|June 10, 2020
|46-year-old male
|Yes
|June 11, 2020
|84-year-old woman
|Yes
|June 16, 2020
|78-year-old man
|Yes
|June 16, 2020
|69-year-old woman
|Yes
|June 16, 2020
|49-year-old woman
|Yes
|June 16, 2020
|65-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|June 16, 2020
|85-year-old man
|Yes
|June 18, 2020
|84-year-old man
|Yes
|June 19, 2020
|55-year old male
|Yes
|June 23, 2020
|67-year old male
|Yes
|June 23, 2020
|101-year-old female
|Yes
|June 24, 2020
|80-year-old male
|Yes
|June 24, 2020
|89-year-old female
|Yes
|June 24, 2020
|78-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|June 25, 2020
|71-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|June 25, 2020
|76-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|June 25, 2020
|94-year old female
|Pending Medical History
|June 25, 2020
|81-year-old female
|Pending Medical History
|June 27, 2020
|84-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|June 27, 2020
|62-year-old female
|Yes
|June 28, 2020
|72-year-old female
|Yes
|June 28, 2020
|72-year-old female
|Yes
|June 28, 2020
|80-year-old male
|Yes
|June 28, 2020
|85-year-old male
|Yes
|June 28, 2020
|89-year-old male
|Yes
|June 30, 2020
|50-year-old male
|Yes
|June 30, 2020
|80-year-old male
|Yes
|July 2, 2020
|86-year-old male
|Yes
|July 2, 2020
|96-year-old female
|Yes
|July 2, 2020
|59-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 3, 2020
|80-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|July 4, 2020
|97-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|July 4, 2020
|84-year-old female
|Yes
|July 5, 2020
|65-year-old male
|Yes
|July 5, 2020
|59-year-old male
|Yes
|July 5, 2020
|30-year-old male
|No Known Medical History
|July 7, 2020
|67-year-old male
|Yes
|July 7, 2020
|68-year-old male
|Yes
|July 7, 2020
|78-year-old male
|Yes
|July 7, 2020
|93-year-old female
|Yes
|July 7, 2020
|63-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 8, 2020
|51-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|July 8, 2020
|94-year old woman
|Pending Medical History
|July 9, 2020
|81-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|July 9, 2020
|86-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|July 9, 2020
|91-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|July 9, 2020
|77 year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|July 9, 2020
|46-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|July 9, 2020
|60-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|July 9, 2020
|63-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|July 9, 2020
|81-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|July 11, 2020
|57-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 11, 2020
|60-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 11, 2020
|77-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 11, 2020
|79-year-old man
|Yes
|July 11, 2020
|86-year-old man
|Yes
|July 11, 2020
|57-year-old man
|Yes
|July 11, 2020
|60-year-old man
|Yes
|July 12, 2020
|90-year-old man
|Yes
|July 13, 2020
|76-year-old man
|Yes
|July 13, 2020
|68-year-old female
|Yes
|July 15, 2020
|78-year-old female
|Yes
|July 15, 2020
|78-year-old female
|Yes
|July 15, 2020
|66-year-old female
|Pending Medical History
|July 15, 2020
|78-year-old female
|Yes
|July 15, 2020
|60-year-old man
|Yes
|July 16, 2020
|39-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|July 16, 2020
|81-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 17, 2020
|91-year-old man
|Yes
|July 17, 2020
|97-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 17, 2020
|62-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 18, 2020
|88-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 18, 2020
|90-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|July 18, 2020
|90-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|July 18, 2020
|55-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|July 18, 2020
|101-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|July 21, 2020
|58-year-old man
|Yes
|July 22, 2020
|63-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 22, 2020
|70-year-old man
|Yes
|July 22, 2020
|79-year-old man
|Yes
|July 22, 2020
|83-year-old man
|Yes
|July 22, 2020
|76-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 22, 2020
|81-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|July 22, 2020
|36-year-old man
|Yes
|July 23, 2020
|83-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|July 23, 2020
|60-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 24, 2020
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 24, 2020
|71-year-old man
|Yes
|July 24, 2020
|62-year-old woman
|Yes
|July 24, 2020
|58-year-old man
|Yes
|July 24, 2020
|43-year-old male
|Yes
|July 25, 2020
|50-year-old male
|Yes
|July 26, 2020
|73-year-old male
|Yes
|July 26, 2020
|59-year-old female
|Yes
|July 28, 2020
|69-year-old female
|Yes
|July 28, 2020
|62-year-old female
|Yes
|July 28, 2020
|71-year-old female
|Yes
|July 28, 2020
|84-year-old female
|Yes
|July 28, 2020
|86-year-old female
|Yes
|July 28, 2020
|66-year-old female
|Yes
|July 28, 2020
|77-year-old man
|Yes
|July 28, 2020
|57-year-old man
|Yes
|July 28, 2020
|83-year-old man
|Yes
|July 28, 2020
|83-year-old man
|Yes
|July 30, 2020
|77-year-old man
|Yes
|July 31, 2020
|84-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|July 31, 2020
|67-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|August 1, 2020
|73-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|August 1, 2020
|73-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|August 3, 2020
|71-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 4, 2020
|77-year-old man
|Yes
|August 4, 2020
|78-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 4, 2020
|79-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 4, 2020
|69-year-old man
|Yes
|August 5, 2020
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 5, 2020
|77-year-old man
|Yes
|August 5, 2020
|39-year-old man
|Yes
|August 6, 2020
|55-year-old man
|Yes
|August 6, 2020
|77-year-old man
|Yes
|August 8, 2020
|66-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 11, 2020
|72-year-old man
|Yes
|August 11, 2020
|73-year-old man
|Yes
|August 11, 2020
|65-year-old man
|Yes
|August 12, 2020
|63-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 12, 2020
|23-year-old man
|Yes
|August 16, 2020
|87-year-old man
|Yes
|August 17, 2020
|41-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|August 17, 2020
|81-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|August 17, 2020
|69 -year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|August 17, 2020
|93-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 18, 2020
|95-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 18, 2020
|91-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|August 18, 2020
|94-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|August 18, 2020
|97-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|August 18, 2020
|103-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|August 18, 2020
|63-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 19, 2020
|87-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|August 19, 2020
|77-year-old female
|Yes
|August 20, 2020
|58-year-old man
|Yes
|August 22, 2020
|89-year-old female
|Yes
|August 22, 2020
|76-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 24, 2020
|90-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 24, 2020
|63-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|August 25, 2020
|40-year-old woman
|Yes
|August 25, 2020
|69-year-old man
|Yes
|August 26, 2020
|94-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|August 26, 2020
|66-year-old man
|Yes
|August 27, 2020
|102-year-old man
|Yes
|August 27, 2020
|82-year-old man
|Yes
|August 29, 2020
|77-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|August 30, 2020
|78-year-old man
|Yes
|September 1, 2020
|51-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 1, 2020
|61-year-old woman
|Pending
|September 3, 2020
|94-year-old man
|Yes
|September 5, 2020
|64-year-old man
|Yes
|September 6, 2020
|75-year-old man
|Yes
|September 6, 2020
|56-year-old man
|Yes
|September 9, 2020
|95-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 9, 2020
|56-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 10, 2020
|68-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 10, 2020
|76-year-old man
|Pending
|September 11, 2020
|49-year-old man
|Yes
|September 11, 2020
|88-year-old man
|Yes
|September 11, 2020
|95-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 11, 2020
|78-year-old man
|Pending
|September 14, 2020
|59,year-old woman
|Yes
|September 14, 2020
|71-year-old man
|Yes
|September 15, 2020
|79-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 16, 2020
|85-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 16, 2020
|75-year-old man
|Yes
|September 17, 2020
|49-year-old man
|Yes
|September 19, 2020
|81-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 20, 2020
|90-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 20, 2020
|43-year-old man
|Yes
|September 22, 2020
|57-year-old man
|Yes
|September 22, 2020
|77-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 22, 2020
|56-year-old man
|Yes
|September 23, 2020
|73-year-old man
|Yes
|September 23, 2020
|66-year-old man
|Yes
|September 24, 2020
|89-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 24, 2020
|69-year-old man
|Yes
|September 25, 2020
|40-year-old man
|Pending
|September 26, 2020
|64-year-old man
|Yes
|September 26, 2020
|67-year-old woman
|Yes
|September 26, 2020
|59-year-old woman
|Pending
|September 27, 2020
|61-year-old man
|Yes
|September 27, 2020
|74-year-old man
|Yes
|September 29, 2020
|70-year-old man
|Yes
|September 30, 2020
|69-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 1, 2020
|57-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 2, 2020
|63-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 2, 2020
|85-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 3, 2020
|64-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 6, 2020
|89-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 6, 2020
|77-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 7, 2020
|85-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 7, 2020
|71-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 11, 2020
|86-year-old woman
|Pending
|Oct. 14, 2020
|65-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 15, 2020
|80-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 16, 2020
|59-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 18, 2020
|83-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 21, 2020
|95-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 22, 2020
|71-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 22, 2020
|23-year-old woman
|Pending
|Oct. 22, 2020
|41-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 23, 2020
|83-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 24, 2020
|52-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 26, 2020
|54-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 27, 2020
|67-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 27, 2020
|76-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 27, 2020
|86-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 27, 2020
|64-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 28, 2020
|87-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 29, 2020
|47-year-old woman
|Yes
|Oct. 29, 2020
|73-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 30, 2020
|73-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 30, 2020
|90-year-old man
|Yes
|Oct. 30, 2020
|90-year-old man
|Yes
|Nov. 1, 2020
|87-year-old man
|Pending
|Nov. 1, 2020
|68-year-old man
|Yes
|Nov. 3, 2020
|60-year-old man
|Yes
|Nov. 3, 2020
|77-year-old man
|Yes
|Nov. 3, 2020
|61-year-old man
|Yes
|Nov. 3, 2020
|83-year-old woman
|Yes
|Nov. 5, 2020
|78-year-old woman
|Unknown
|Nov. 6, 2020
|78-year-old man
|Yes
|Nov. 7, 2020
|72-year-old woman
|Yes
|Nov. 7, 2020
|84-year-old woman
|Unknown
|Nov. 7, 2020
|78-year-old man
|Unknown
|Nov. 7, 2020
|83-year-old woman
|Yes
|Nov. 8, 2020
|67-year-old man
|Yes
|Nov. 10, 2020
|87-year-old man
|Yes
|Nov. 10, 2020
|84-year-old man
|Yes
|Nov. 11, 2020
|60-year-old man
|Pending
|Nov. 11, 2020
|75-year-old man
|Pending
|Nov. 11, 2020
|81-year-old woman
|Pending
|Nov. 12, 2020
|69-year-old man
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|81-year-old woman
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|92-year-old woman
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|95-year-old woman
|Yes
|Nov. 12, 2020
|93-year-old woman
|Yes
|Nov. 13, 2020
|32-year-old man
|Pending
|Nov. 14, 2020
|46-year-old woman
|Yes
|Nov. 14, 2020
|91-year-old woman
|Yes
|Nov. 14, 2020
|83-year-old woman
|Yes
|Nov. 14, 2020
|66-year-old woman
|Yes
|Nov. 14, 2020
|52-year-old man
|Yes
|Nov. 14, 2020
On Wednesdays, Metro Public Health releases data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and zip code.
Davidson County Cases/Deaths by Race
|Race
|Cases
|Deaths
|Asian
|2.2%
|11
|Black or African American
|19.4%
|115
|Other
|17.6%
|22
|Pending
|8.9%
|3
|Two or More Races
|0.5%
|N/A
|Unknown
|11.9%
|N/A
|White
|39.4%
|176
|Updated each Wednesday
Davidson County Deaths by Zip Code
|Zip Code
|Deaths
|37013
|45
|37211
|43
|37115
|33
|37207
|24
|37218
|12
|37214
|12
|37076
|11
|37216
|11
|Updated each Wednesday
The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth
- Stay home if you are sick
- Stay away from people who are sick
- Refrain from shaking hands and instead bump elbows (no fist-bumps)
