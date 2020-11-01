The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 34,980 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 80 total cases in the past 24 hours.

Metro Public Health also reported two additional confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours as well.

The Tennessee Department of Health is updating its data system this weekend. As a result, today's case count may not reflect a full day of reporting.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health provided raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."

There have been two additional confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 90-year-old male with underlying health conditions and an 87-year-old male with a pending medical history. A total of 300 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 311 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 2,316 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said there are 32,353 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released everyday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs: