Current Metro Nashville COVID-19 Cases March 23

The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 93,223 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 78 total cases in the past 24 hours.
Metro Public Health reports no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health provided raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."
Davidson County Numbers at a Glance
|Categories
|Numbers
|Total cases
|93,223
|Cases past 24 hours
|78
|Active cases
|1,908
|Inactive/Recovered
|90,460
|Deaths
|855
|Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests
|4.7%
|New cases per 100,000
|21.2
|Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds
|18%
|Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds
|22%
|Updated 3/23
The Metro Public Health Department has updated its reporting procedures surrounding deaths caused by COVID-19. MPHD will now report the number of deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, with verification standards in place to work to confirm those reports in a timely manner. MPHD will continue to investigate the cause of death and county of residence to ensure an accurate and true count.
Under the updated death reporting standards, 770 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 855 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
There are currently 1,908 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.
The Health Department said there are 90,460 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.
Nashville 14-day new case trend
Source: Metro Public Health Department
The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released every weekday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 107 years old.
Davidson County Cases by Age
|Age
|Cases
|Unknown
|127
|0-10
|4,472
|11-20
|9.620
|21-30
|25,961
|31-40
|18,028
|41-50
|12,331
|51-60
|10,477
|61-70
|6,882
|71-80
|3,393
|81+
|1,932
|Total
|93,223
|Inactive/Recovered
|90,460
|Deaths
|855
|Active cases
|1,908
|Updated 3/23
Davidson County Cases by Sex
|Gender
|Number
|Male
|44,274
|Female
|48,174
|Unknown
|775
|Updated 3/23
Davidson County COVID-19 testing
|Total number of people tested
|Total positive/probable cases
|Total negative results
|Positive results as percentage of total
|1,086,953
|105,556
|981,397
|9.71%
|Updated 3/23
The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth
- Stay home if you are sick
- Stay away from people who are sick
- Refrain from shaking hands and instead bump elbows (no fist-bumps)
