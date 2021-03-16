You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Current Metro Nashville COVID-19 Cases March 16

  • Updated
  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read

The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 92,145 COVID-19 cases on Monday. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 96 total cases in the past 24 hours.

Metro Public Health reports one new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health provided raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."  

Davidson County Numbers at a Glance

Categories Numbers
Total cases 92,145
Cases past 24 hours 96
Active cases 1,736
Inactive/Recovered 89,562
Deaths 847
Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests 3.4%
New cases per 100,000 17.7
Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds 17%
Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds 24%
Updated 3/16

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, a 53-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

The Metro Public Health Department has updated its reporting procedures surrounding deaths caused by COVID-19. MPHD will now report the number of deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, with verification standards in place to work to confirm those reports in a timely manner. MPHD will continue to investigate the cause of death and county of residence to ensure an accurate and true count.

Under the updated death reporting standards, 762 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 847 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 1,736 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The Health Department said there are 89,562 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.

Nashville 14-day new case trend

Source: Metro Public Health Department
Davidson COVID-19 total cases - 3/16/21
Davidson COVID-19 active cases - 3/16/21

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released every day around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 107 years old. 

Davidson County Cases by Age

﻿Age Cases
Unknown 127
0-10 4,401
11-20 9,502
21-30 25,638
31-40 17,820
41-50 12,213
51-60 10,355
61-70 6,802
71-80 3,368
81+ 1,918
Total 92,145
Inactive/Recovered 89,562
Deaths 847
Active cases 1,736
Updated 3/16

Davidson County Cases by Sex

﻿Gender Number
Male 43,744
Female 47,637
Unknown 764
Updated 3/16

Davidson County COVID-19 testing

Total number of people tested Total positive/probable cases Total negative results Positive results as percentage of total
1,066,036 104,539 961,497 9.81%
Updated 3/16

On Wednesdays, Metro Public Health releases data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and zip code. 

Davidson County Cases/Deaths by Race

Race Cases Deaths
Asian 2.0% 15
Black or African American 18.4% 190
Other/Multiracial 13.1% 38
Pending 7.6% 6
Unknown 14.8% N/A
White 43.8% 369
Updated Wednesday, Feb. 17

Davidson County Deaths by Zip Code

Zip Code Deaths
37211 63
37013 62
37115 49
37207 38
37076 21
37221 21
37215 19
37216 18
37214 18
37218 16
37209 16
37138 16
37210 14
37072 14
37205 13
37217 13
37206 12
37208 11
Zip codes with less than 10 Deaths are not reported
Updated Wednesday, Feb. 17

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick
  • Refrain from shaking hands and instead bump elbows (no fist-bumps)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.