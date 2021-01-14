Current Metro Nashville COVID-19 Cases Jan. 14

The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 77,795 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 394 total cases in the past 24 hours.

Metro Public Health reports four new confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health provided raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."

Four new confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, an 88-year-old man, a 55-year-old man, a 59-year-old man and a 93-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A total of 494 people in Davidson County have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 524 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 6,790 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said there are 70,481 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released every day around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.

On Wednesdays, Metro Public Health releases data that breaks down COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and zip code.

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs: