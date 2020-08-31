The Metro Public Health Department announced there are 25,975 cases with 25,861 of those cases confirmed, COVID-19 in Davidson County. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 30 total cases in the past 24 hours.
Davidson County Numbers at a Glance
|Categories
|Numbers
|Total cases
|25,975
|Cases past 24 hours
|30
|Active cases
|1,400
|Recovered
|24,338
|Deaths
|237
|New cases per 100,000
|17.6
|Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests
|8.6
|Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds
|17%
|Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds
|13%
|Updated 8/31
The Metro Health Department reported one new probable death, due to COVID-19, in the past 24 hours. A total of 226 people have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 237 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
There are currently 1,400 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said 24,338 people have recovered from the virus.
Nashville 14-day new case trend
Source: Metro Public Health Department
The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released everyday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.
Davidson County Cases by Sex
|Gender
|Number
|Male
|12,963
|Female
|12,726
|Unknown
|286
Davidson County Cases by Age
|Age
|Cases
|Unknown
|52
|0-10
|1,290
|11-20
|2,705
|21-30
|7,668
|31-40
|5,229
|41-50
|3,633
|51-60
|2,605
|61-70
|1,584
|71-80
|731
|81+
|478
|Total
|25,975
|Recovered
|24,338
|Deaths
|237
|Active cases
|1,400
Davidson County COVID-19 testing
|Total number of people tested
|Total positive/probable cases
|Total negative results
|Positive results as percentage of total
|216,466
|25,975
|190,491
|12.0%
A total of 227 people have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19.
Confirmed deaths in Davidson County due to complications from COVID-19
|Age/Sex
|Underlying Health Conditions
|Date
|77-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|30-Aug
|82-year-old man
|Yes
|29-Aug
|66-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 27
|102-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 27
|69-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 26
|94-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 26
|63-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 25
|40-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 25
|76-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 24
|90-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 24
|58-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 22
|89-year-old female
|Yes
|Aug. 21
|77-year-old female
|Yes
|Aug. 20
|63-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 19
|87-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 19
|93-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 18
|95-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 18
|91-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 18
|94-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 18
|97-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 18
|103-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 18
|87-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 17
|41-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 17
|81-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 17
|69 -year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 17
|23-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 16
|65-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 12
|63-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 12
|66-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 11
|72-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 11
|73-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 11
|77-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 8
|39-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 6
|55-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 6
|69-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 5
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 5
|77-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 5
|71-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 4
|77-year-old man
|Yes
|Aug. 4
|78-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 4
|79-year-old woman
|Yes
|Aug. 4
|73-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 3
|67-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 1
|73-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|Aug. 1
|77-year-old man
|Yes
|31-Jul
|84-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|31-Jul
|83-year-old man
|Yes
|30-Jul
|59-year-old female
|Yes
|28-Jul
|69-year-old female
|Yes
|28-Jul
|62-year-old female
|Yes
|28-Jul
|71-year-old female
|Yes
|28-Jul
|84-year-old female
|Yes
|28-Jul
|86-year-old female
|Yes
|28-Jul
|66-year-old female
|Yes
|28-Jul
|77-year-old man
|Yes
|28-Jul
|57-year-old man
|Yes
|28-Jul
|83-year-old man
|Yes
|28-Jul
|50-year-old male
|Yes
|26-Jul
|73-year-old male
|Yes
|26-Jul
|43-year-old male
|Yes
|25-Jul
|60-year-old woman
|Yes
|24-Jul
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|24-Jul
|71-year-old man
|Yes
|24-Jul
|62-year-old woman
|Yes
|24-Jul
|58-year-old man
|Yes
|24-Jul
|36-year-old man
|Yes
|23-Jul
|83-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|23-Jul
|58-year-old man
|Yes
|22-Jul
|63-year-old woman
|Yes
|22-Jul
|70-year-old man
|Yes
|22-Jul
|79-year-old man
|Yes
|22-Jul
|83-year-old man
|Yes
|22-Jul
|76-year-old woman
|Yes
|22-Jul
|81-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|22-Jul
|101-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|21-Jul
|62-year-old woman
|Yes
|18-Jul
|88-year-old woman
|Yes
|18-Jul
|90-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|18-Jul
|90-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|18-Jul
|55-year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|18-Jul
|81-year-old woman
|Yes
|17-Jul
|91-year-old man
|Yes
|17-Jul
|97-year-old woman
|Yes
|17-Jul
|60-year-old man
|Yes
|16-Jul
|39-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|16-Jul
|68-year-old female
|Yes
|15-Jul
|78-year-old female
|Yes
|15-Jul
|78-year-old female
|Yes
|15-Jul
|66-year-old female
|Pending Medical History
|15-Jul
|78-year-old female
|Yes
|15-Jul
|90-year-old man
|Yes
|13-Jul
|76-year-old man
|Yes
|13-Jul
|60-year-old man
|Yes
|12-Jul
|81-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|11-Jul
|57-year-old woman
|Yes
|11-Jul
|60-year-old woman
|Yes
|11-Jul
|77-year-old woman,
|Yes
|11-Jul
|79-year-old man
|Yes
|11-Jul
|86-year-old man
|Yes
|11-Jul
|57-year-old man
|Yes
|11-Jul
|94-year old woman
|Pending Medical History
|9-Jul
|81-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|9-Jul
|86-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|9-Jul
|91-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|9-Jul
|77 year-old man
|Pending Medical History
|9-Jul
|46-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|9-Jul
|60-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|9-Jul
|63-year old man
|Pending Medical History
|9-Jul
|63-year-old woman
|Yes
|8-Jul
|51-year-old woman
|Pending Medical History
|8-Jul
|30-year-old male
|No Known Medical History
|7-Jul
|67-year-old male
|Yes
|7-Jul
|68-year-old male
|Yes
|7-Jul
|78-year-old male
|Yes
|7-Jul
|93-year-old female
|Yes
|7-Jul
|84-year-old female
|Yes
|5-Jul
|65-year-old male
|Yes
|5-Jul
|59-year-old male
|Yes
|5-Jul
|80-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|4-Jul
|97-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|4-Jul
|59-year-old woman
|Yes
|3-Jul
|80-year-old male
|Yes
|2-Jul
|86-year-old male
|Yes
|2-Jul
|96-year-old female
|Yes
|2-Jul
|89-year-old male
|Yes
|30-Jun
|50-year-old male
|Yes
|30-Jun
|62-year-old female
|Yes
|28-Jun
|72-year-old female
|Yes
|28-Jun
|72-year-old female
|Yes
|28-Jun
|80-year-old male
|Yes
|28-Jun
|85-year-old male
|Yes
|28-Jun
|81-year-old female
|Pending Medical History
|27-Jun
|84-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|27-Jun
|78-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|25-Jun
|71-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|25-Jun
|76-year-old male
|Pending Medical History
|25-Jun
|94-year old female
|Pending Medical History
|25-Jun
|101-year-old female
|Yes
|24-Jun
|80-year-old male
|Yes
|24-Jun
|89-year-old female
|Yes
|24-Jun
|55-year old male
|Yes
|23-Jun
|67-year old male
|Yes
|23-Jun
|84-year-old man
|Yes
|19-Jun
|85-year-old man
|Yes
|18-Jun
|84-year-old woman
|Yes
|16-Jun
|78-year-old man
|Yes
|16-Jun
|69-year-old woman
|Yes
|16-Jun
|49-year-old woman
|Yes
|16-Jun
|65-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|16-Jun
|46-year-old male
|Yes
|11-Jun
|82-year-old man
|Yes
|10-Jun
|57-year-old man
|Yes
|10-Jun
|91-year-old woman
|Yes
|10-Jun
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|10-Jun
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|10-Jun
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|10-Jun
|81-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|9-Jun
|80-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|7-Jun
|66-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|7-Jun
|79-year-old man
|Yes
|5-Jun
|58-year-old man
|Yes
|5-Jun
|69-year-old woman
|Yes
|5-Jun
|89-year-old man
|Yes
|5-Jun
|53-year-old woman
|Yes
|4-Jun
|64-year-old woman
|Yes
|3-Jun
|65-year-old man
|Yes
|2-Jun
|76-year-old woman
|Yes
|31-May
|87-year-old woman
|Yes
|31-May
|61-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|31-May
|56-year-old man
|Yes
|30-May
|90-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|28-May
|68-year-old man
|Yes
|27-May
|72-year-old man
|Yes
|27-May
|90-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|26-May
|59-year-old man
|Yes
|25-May
|79-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|25-May
|50-year-old man
|Yes
|22-May
|91-year-old woman
|Yes
|21-May
|78-year-old woman
|Yes
|20-May
|73-year-old man
|Yes
|20-May
|54-year-old woman
|Yes
|20-May
|67-year-old woman
|Yes
|20-May
|83-year-old man
|Yes
|19-May
|89-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|19-May
|69-year-old woman
|Unknown Medical History
|19-May
|75-year-old woman.
|Unknown Medical History
|15-May
|67-year-old man
|Yes
|14-May
|74-year-old woman
|Yes
|14-May
|70-year-old man
|Yes
|14-May
|46-year-old woman.
|Yes
|14-May
|74-year-old woman
|Yes
|13-May
|74-year-old woman
|Yes
|12-May
|54-year-old man
|Yes
|12-May
|75-year-old woman
|Yes
|7-May
|74-year-old male
|Yes
|7-May
|55-year-old male
|Unknown Medical History
|6-May
|71-year-old man
|Yes
|5-May
|81-year-old man
|Yes
|5-May
|76-year-old woman
|Yes
|5-May
|65-year-old man
|Yes
|5-May
|62-year-old man
|Yes
|5-May
|85-year-old woman
|Yes
|1-May
|87 year-old man.
|Yes
|1-May
|68-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|30-Apr
|81-year-old male
|Yes
|28-Apr
|82-year-old female
|Yes
|28-Apr
|85-year-old male
|Yes
|21-Apr
|63-year-old female
|Yes
|21-Apr
|71-year-old woman
|Yes
|17-Apr
|66-year-old man
|Yes
|17-Apr
|70-year-old man
|Yes
|16-Apr
|81-year-old man
|Yes
|15-Apr
|41-year-old man
|Yes
|14-Apr
|75-year-old man
|Yes
|14-Apr
|82-year-old man
|Yes
|14-Apr
|73-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|9-Apr
|48-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|8-Apr
|74-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|8-Apr
|75-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|8-Apr
|72-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|7-Apr
|62-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|7-Apr
|78-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|7-Apr
|60-year-old man
|Yes
|3-Apr
|73-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|2-Apr
|83-year-old man
|Unknown Medical History
|1-Apr
|69-year-old male
|Yes
|30-Mar
|73-year-old male
|Yes
|20-Mar
|67-year-old male
|Yes
|27-Mar
|59-year-old man
|Yes
|23-Mar
The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth
- Stay home if you are sick
- Stay away from people who are sick
- Refrain from shaking hands and instead bump elbows (no fist-bumps)
