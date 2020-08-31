The Metro Public Health Department announced there are 25,975 cases with 25,861 of those cases confirmed, COVID-19 in Davidson County. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 30 total cases in the past 24 hours.

The Metro Health Department reported one new probable death, due to COVID-19, in the past 24 hours. A total of 226 people have died from confirmed cases attributed to COVID-19. Including both confirmed and probable cases, 237 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 1,400 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms. The Health Department said 24,338 people have recovered from the virus.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released everyday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 103 years old.

