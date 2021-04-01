Current Metro Nashville COVID-19 Cases April 1

The Metro Public Health Department announced a total of 94,557 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Including both confirmed and probable cases, there was an increase of 188 total cases in the past 24 hours.

Metro Public Health reports no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, Metro Public Health provided raw lab data to calculate attack rates and to give testing numbers. Previously the department used investigation data auto-generated in NBS marked as either "not a case" or a "confirmed case."

The Metro Public Health Department has updated its reporting procedures surrounding deaths caused by COVID-19. MPHD will now report the number of deaths reported by the Tennessee Department of Health, with verification standards in place to work to confirm those reports in a timely manner. MPHD will continue to investigate the cause of death and county of residence to ensure an accurate and true count.

Under the updated death reporting standards 785 Davidson County residents have died from a confirmed case of COVID-19. Including probable cases, 871 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 1,867 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County. Most patients are self-isolating at home and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The Health Department said there are 91,819 inactive/recovered cases from the virus.

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Davidson County are released every weekday around 9:30 a.m. The Metro Health Department said the age ranges for the confirmed cases in Nashville is from age 1 month to 107 years old.

The best prevention from contracting the coronavirus continues to be taking steps to stop the germs: