Crews on scene of a small plane crash in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a single-engine plane crash not far from McGhee-Tyson Airport. An Alcoa Police spokesperson said they got the call around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning to Singleton Station Road.
The spokesperson confirmed two people were on the small plane and both were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance. It’s unclear if anyone on the ground was hurt.
Photos from the scene show the plane crashed near a construction site, but officials said it did not hit any building or structure. Smoke could be seen coming from the crash site.
Police are waiting on the FAA and NTSB as they further investigate the accident.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.