NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A crash on Interstate 40 that resulted in a fuel leak shut down the interstate for just over two hours.
Police say a box truck turned over on I-40 Eastbound near Briley Parkway and Charlotte Pike just after 3 a.m. Sunday, causing fuel to leak onto the interstate. The crash shut down the interstate for just over two hours while the Nashville Fire Department addressed the fuel leak.
