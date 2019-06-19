KNOX COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Democratic Party is calling for Cracker Barrel to stop an event originally planned by a Knox County pastor who went viral for his anti-gay sermons.
Earlier this week, Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler denounced Pastor Grayson Fritts of the All Scripture Baptist Church earlier this week after Fritts called out members of the LGBTQ community as "freaks."
In an hour-long sermon, Fritts reportedly told his congregation that he believed the government should arrest and "speedily execute" them. Fritts is also a detective with the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Fritts' church planned to hold an event at the Cracker Barrel location in Cleveland, TN on Saturday, June 29 for "small town soul winning." Cracker Barrel responded to the complaint by the TN Democrats saying in part that they will not allow the event to happen at their restaurant.
"Mr. Fritts and his group will not be permitted on site," the company said in a statement.
Cracker Barrel said in a tweet that they "foster a culture that is welcoming and inclusive."
"We do not tolerate discriminatory treatment of any sort and have a zero-tolerance policy for harassment. Our corporate policy prohibits any type of protest or public demonstration on our private property," the company said.
We work hard every day to foster a culture that is welcoming and inclusive.
A new location for the event has not been announced. The church has not released a statement regarding the change of venue.
