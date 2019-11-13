NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new program announced Wednesday, is taking guns away from major gun violence offenders through a reinforced partnership with local police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
The initiative announced Attorney General William Barr, emphasizes enforcing gun prohibitions based on domestic violence convictions and mental health denials.
The program called "Project Guardian" is a revamped version of an initiative from the 1990's. "The idea is to use our existing gun laws to incapacitate the most dangerous, uh, violent offenders," said Barr.
Attorney General Barr made the announcement in Memphis, where some of the highest gun violence statistics appear in the country. "We target the traffickers as well as the trigger pullers, when i say the traffickers, that's the source of the weapons," said Regina Lombardo, acting Deputy Director of the ATF.
In Metro Nashville, the problem goes beyond traffickers, year-to-date in 2019, more than 620 guns have been stolen from vehicles.
This year, 351 people have been hurt or killed by gun violence in Metro Nashville, that's up from from 2018 and on its way to meet 2017 and 2018's totals of more than 400 victims each.
According to Barr, "Project Guardian" implements five basic elements, including a crackdown on federal gun laws and a coordinated response to situations involving mental health.
"We are going to apply it with special vigor where gun violence is the highest in places," said Barr.
This is how the ATF will work with police departments around the country from Wednesday's announcement:
• Coordinated Prosecution. Federal prosecutors and law enforcement will coordinate with state, local, and tribal law enforcement and prosecutors to consider potential federal prosecution for new cases involving a defendant who: a) was arrested in possession of a firearm; b) is believed to have used a firearm in committing a crime of violence or drug trafficking crime prosecutable in federal court; or c) is suspected of actively committing violent crime(s) in the community on behalf of a criminal organization.
• Enforcing the Background Check System. United States Attorneys, in consultation with the Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in their district, will create new, or review existing, guidelines for intake and prosecution of federal cases involving false statements (including lie-and-try, lie-and-buy, and straw purchasers) made during the acquisition or attempted acquisition of firearms from Federal Firearms Licensees. Particular emphasis is placed on individuals convicted of violent felonies or misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence, individuals subject to protective orders, and individuals who are fugitives where the underlying offense is a felony or misdemeanor crime of domestic violence; individuals suspected of involvement in criminal organizations or of providing firearms to criminal organizations; and individuals involved in repeat denials.
• Improved Information Sharing. On a regular basis, and as often as practicable given current technical limitations, ATF will provide to state law enforcement fusion centers a report listing individuals for whom the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) has issued denials, including the basis for the denial, so that state and local law enforcement can take appropriate steps under their laws.
• Coordinated Response to Mental Health Denials. Each United States Attorney will ensure that whenever there is federal case information regarding individuals who are prohibited from possessing a firearm under the mental health prohibition, such information continues to be entered timely and accurately into the United States Attorneys’ Offices’ case-management system for prompt submission to NICS. ATF should engage in additional outreach to state and local law enforcement on how to use this denial information to better assure public safety. Additionally, United States Attorneys will consult with relevant district stakeholders to assess feasibility of adopting disruption of early engagement programs to address mental-health-prohibited individuals who attempt to acquire a firearm. United States Attorneys should consider, when appropriate, recommending court-ordered mental health treatment for any sentences issued to individuals prohibited based on mental health.
• Crime Gun Intelligence Coordination. Federal, state, local, and tribal prosecutors and law enforcement will work together to ensure effective use of the ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence Centers (CGICs), and all related resources, to maximize the use of modern intelligence tools and technology. These tools can greatly enhance the speed and effectiveness in identifying trigger-pullers and finding their guns, but the success depends in large part on state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners sharing ballistic evidence and firearm recovery data with the ATF. Federal law enforcement represents only about 15 percent of all law enforcement resources nationwide. Therefore, partnerships with state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the communities they serve are critical to addressing gun crime. The Department recognizes that sharing information with our state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners at every level will enhance public safety, and provide a greater depth of resources available to address gun crime on a national level.
For more information on Project Guardian, see the Attorney General’s memorandum at: https://www.justice.gov/ag/project-guardian-memo-2019/download.
