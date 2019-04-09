Coyotes have been spotted on doorbell cameras across the city, and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says this is an active time for them.
A Ring camera caught a coyote walking right up to Judy Puryear’s front door.
“It shocked me,” Puryear said. “It just looked like it lived here.”
The coyote sniffs around before quickly moving on.
“I have three dogs,” Puryear said. “They come out here, I imagine they smelled the dogs.”
Some neighbors say they knew coyotes were around but it’s their sighting.
“When I heard them in the morning I could tell they were probably in this back area,” neighbor Elvis Cherry.
Coyotes have recently been spotted in other neighborhoods on doorbell cameras, in some cases even chasing family pets.
“Once they start having pups the male and female coyote, they'll be hunting for food a lot more than they would normally,” communications and outreach coordinator for TWRA Region 2, Barry Cross said. "Their mating season is usually mid-February, so when we get into mid-April it's their pupping season, they're going to start having pups."
Cross says they’ll be out more and likely more territorial once the pups start coming out with them.
'It doesn't mean that there's going to be any greater chance of anyone or any pet being attacked, it just means that they'll stand their ground,” Cross said.
Cross says if you come across a coyote try to scare them off by making noise, but never get too close.
