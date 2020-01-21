If you own a pet, listen up! Wildlife officials say, you need to be on the lookout for coyotes, especially this time of year. It's coyote mating season, it starts now, and continues through March, when that happens, they can become more aggressive.
Coyotes are out there, you may not see them, but they could see you, this time of year, they are looking for mates, and, places to sleep, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency's Jason Harmon says the possibility increases of you running into one.
"They can den anywhere, in abandoned buildings, abandoned barns," said Harmon.
That could make coyotes a little more aggressive, looking at your pet as food, many dog owners we spoke with said they already keep a close watch on their animals, and don't leave their dogs along for a minute.
Pet owner Kenneth Patton always takes precautions this time of year. He owns a 45 pound mixed breed dog.
"He doesn't go out at night, unless i'm with him, he goes with me everywhere, he's family," said Patton
TWRA says here's what pet owners should do, to help keep coyotes away.
"In urban area's make sure to put food up, pet feeders away, and bird feeders higher up," said Harmon.
If you do spot a coyote in your neighborhood, make a little noise.
"You can rattle pots and pans, make some racket, show them you don't want them there," said Harmon.
