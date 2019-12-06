The four juveniles who escaped the Juvenile Justice Center should have never been allowed to even leave their cells the night they escaped, given that a detention center rule dictates that no youth are allowed out past 9:00, News4 Investigates has confirmed.
Internal records of the escape, however, show the four were allowed to be on a cleaning work detail at 9:40 Saturday night.
It's among the latest information obtained by News4 Investigates that reveals staff did not follow their policies.
News4 Investigates also confirmed that in this year alone, the four juveniles received a total of 42 disciplinary actions.
According to rules by Youth Opportunity, the private contractor that runs the facility, juveniles are only allowed out of their cells on work details if they qualify for good behavior.
News4 Investigates asked to see if the four were even qualified to be out of their cells based on their disciplinary history, but the Juvenile Justice Center administration could not confirm those details by our deadline.
Emails obtained by News4 Investigates show, however, that Youth Opportunity is blaming the Juvenile Justice Center administration, claiming that one door was broken and another propped open and not functioning properly.
"...we feel strongly that this could have assisted in or stopping the boys from gaining access outside of the courthouse," wrote Dallas Scott, Vice President of Tennessee Programs & Program Support Services for Youth Opportunity Investments.
Court Administrator Kathryn Sinback responded by writing that it was Youth Opportunity employees who left the door propped open, and that juveniles who broke one of the doors during their escape.
"You never brought it to Juvenile Court’s attention until today that you had any concerns about the elevator-to-basement door," Sinback wrote.
Sinback said since the sending of that email, no one from Youth Opportunity has responded to her follow up email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.