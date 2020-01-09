Country Music is alive and well, and the attendance numbers here prove it.
A couple things helped make this year a record breaker.
Country Strong was a More than a movie 10 years ago, those words describe the Music Hall of Fame.
Country is strong with 1.3 Million visitors here last year.
What you see downtown, and all the growth is part of that new record, so too is the PBS Documentary that told the Country Music story and how it's rooted in America's life.
:11 " Absolutely for us it's been a huge year, I think it's some of the general interest in Nashville, and some of the exposure to the Ken Burns exhibit and has generated people to learn more about country music history.
The Hall of Fame opened on Music Row in 1967, 70-thousand visitors came that year.
When it moved downtown in 2001---260-thousand visitors showed up.
Clearly the numbers now are even bigger.
One thing that's also changed inside the museum, exhibits aren't just about the Past Stars...what's current and on the radio now gets attention too.
" In 2014 we expanded, and we doubled our footprint so we can tell a lot more of contemporary stories and have conversations between old artists that we couldn't do before."
Hank Wiiliams, meets Luke Bryan, Tammy Wynettee meets Carrie Underwoood.
Different styles, keep the turnstiles moving at the Hall of Fame.
And Hank Williams sang I'm So Lonesome I could cry, no one is lonesome or crying at the Hall of Fame, not with 1.3 Million visitors.
Terry Bulger News 4
