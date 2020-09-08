NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A iconic Music City attraction will begin reopening its doors starting tomorrow.
The Country Music Hall of Fame will reopen for members only on Wednesday. On Thursday its galleries will be open to everyone.
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will reopen its galleries to the public Thursday, September 10. Museum members can tour the Museum the day before, Wednesday, September 9. Learn more at https://t.co/MQhMd3V1JN. pic.twitter.com/1u15yKROnc— Country Music HOF (@countrymusichof) August 25, 2020
The CMHoF closed at the beginning of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Country Music Association has announced its 2020 inductees for the Co…
