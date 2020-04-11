NASHVILLE (WSMV) - American country music singer-songwriter and actor Sturgill Simpson took to Instagram Saturday morning to speak about his experience testing positive for COVID-19.
Simpson was on a Western Europe tour for two week in late January and early February before traveling back to the United States to continue his tour.
On March 13th, Simpson was taken by his wife to a local hospital after complaining of chest pains, a fever and experiencing pre-stoke blood pressure levels.
Ok since they are in short supply these days here are some facts... We were on tour in Western Europe for two weeks late Jan /early Feb..then up and down the southeast/eastern US playing arena shows mid Feb to early March. We played Charleston, SC on March 10 and they pulled the plug on our tour March 12 and I returned home. This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels. I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I “did not fit testing criteria” and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested. Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot in Alabama. Yesterday on Friday April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19. My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative. I should also add that the CDC nurse I spoke to yesterday told me that it reacts differently in a case by case basis and the White House briefings and the information they are providing is basically pure speculation causing fear and that the only thing anybody knows is that we don’t really know much yet. All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet Im still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th and really wishing Id taken my wife’s advice and put a bathroom in the floor plans..live and learn. But hey, at least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to “open America back up for business”! Dick Daddy out.
Simpson was refused a test due to not fitting the criteria of COVID-19 and was sent back home.
Almost a month later, Simpson and his wife were both tested by a local drive-thru testing facility on April 6th.
Simpson says he received a call on April 10th from the Nashville CDC informing him that his test was positive while his wife, whom he had been in direct contact with ever since, tested negative.
Simpson is being quarantined to his home until April 19.
