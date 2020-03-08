NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country recording artist Miranda Lambert took to social media this week following the tornadoes to let everyone know how else they can help when it comes to displaced pets during this time.
Lambert stopped by her local shelter to see how she could help and is now hoping her community will pull together to do the same.
All of the amazing shelters helping animals impacted by the tornado need our help! The work is just beginning for them.— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) March 7, 2020
Visit https://t.co/Lw6cVJewAC to donate 💗 pic.twitter.com/Raz3rFDkKt
Right now, if you go to Mutt Nations website here, you will be able to donate funds to the efforts to help displaced animals following the tornadoes through Davidson, Putnam, Wilson and Benton counties.
The website has a fund goal of $37,500 which will then be doubled to become $75,000 with Lambert's matching donation.
The amount raised as of Sunday evening is $28,017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.