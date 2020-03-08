The 53rd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

Miranda Lambert attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

 Jason Kempin

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Country recording artist Miranda Lambert took to social media this week following the tornadoes to let everyone know how else they can help when it comes to displaced pets during this time.

Lambert stopped by her local shelter to see how she could help and is now hoping her community will pull together to do the same.

Right now, if you go to Mutt Nations website here, you will be able to donate funds to the efforts to help displaced animals following the tornadoes through Davidson, Putnam, Wilson and Benton counties.

The website has a fund goal of $37,500 which will then be doubled to become $75,000 with Lambert's matching donation.

The amount raised as of Sunday evening is $28,017. 

 

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

