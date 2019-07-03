We're just a day away from the 4th of July and we're already seeing some signs of Patriotism.
One Big one in Gallatin.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
Hey you're just going to have to follow my feet on this one. From the ground you''ll notice that the green green grass has turned red, white and blue. Kind of cool, but real cool when you see it from up above.
It's the American Flag that doesn't need to fly.
Grounded in Gallatin with Patriotism.
Alan Ladd works in colors every day at the shop that provides custom tour buses for the stars.
But these stars would be different.
He's the Maintenance man here who had a 4th of July idea.
" i'm always wondering how good it's gonna look ya know"
" Turned out better than I expected.."
100 feet long, 60 feet wide, 50 stars and 13 stripes.
It's massive"
Will never forget his phone call to the paint shop.
He did one hot day this week.
He's not a Veteran, or a Politician just a handyman, with pride for his work and his country.
" I mean we have the freedom to be able to get out and do this as a it's amazing.."
Safe to say that this would be the perfect place for you picnic tomorrow on the 4th of July.
Terry Bulger News 4
