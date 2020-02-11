There's concern in Lawrence County, that people aren't getting enough warning of a possible tornado. Two tornado's struck Lawrence county last week, in both cases, no warning was sounded. Lawrence county officials say, it's not an issue with sirens, but more of a problem with radar.
Lawrence, and surrounding counties, rely on National Weather Service radar out of both Nashville and Huntsville.Nashville radar can't see a tornado below six-thousand feet, Huntsville radar has a blind spot below fifty-seven- hundred feet.
Two EF-one tornado's formed last week at fifty-five-hundred feet or lower, causing widespread damage in downtown Lawrenceburg.
Ben Luna is the general manager of WLX radio, he says the sirens used to alert people were silent.
'Had the national weather service been able to more easily identify and warn on those tornado's I believe you would have seen people taking better precautions, being in their safe place,' said Luna.
Luna says lives will be saved with a radar site in the area.
'To petition the federal government for funds to construct a new radar site to service this area,' said Luna.
Loretto mayor Jesse Turner is leading the charge, sounding his own warning, with severe weather predicted again for the area
'I'm very concerned, in the last fifteen months, we in Loretto has had two tornado's with no warning, that's why i'm letting the community to be aware that these tornado's can spin without warning,' said Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.