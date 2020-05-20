Nearly a year after News4 Investigates exposed accusations against a Tennessee company for failing to deliver high-priced wooden flags for veterans, the attorney general is suing the company.
The complaint filed by the attorney general alleges that The Rustic Flag Company, operated out of Trenton, Tennessee and owned by veteran Justin Scott, deceived its customers by taking their money for glossy, wooden flags and then never producing the product.
The attorney general reports the flags ranged from $100 to $4,000 for custom pieces.
“That’s a lot of money for people to pay to ultimately just give away,” said Jeff Hill, deputy attorney general.
News4 Investigates first exposed the accusations last year, in which veterans said they purchased the flags to commemorate their service to our country.
Sgt. Josh Sadler, who purchased one of the flags and never received it, said the fact that Scott is also a veteran makes the deception even worse.
“Especially if you’re a veteran yourself and you’re ripping off other veterans. That’s a horrible way to do business,” Sadler said.
News4 Investigates has repeatedly called, emailed and messaged Scott on social media, but has yet to hear from him.
The phone numbers for his business have been disconnected.
In the attorney general’s complaint, Scott is accused of spending money on himself while not providing the flags.
Scott is accused of spending money to either purchase, make payments on or make a huge down payment on three cars, purchasing two four wheelers, and spending $25,000 on landscaping at his home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.