Metro will not start picking up your recyclables twice as month, as they had planned – saying it’s just too expensive. For the time being, Metro will stick with its schedule of once-a-month curbside pick-up.
Metro’s recycling program costs taxpayers 2.2 million a year. Adding another pick up during the month would have cost an additional 1.7 million.
The problem is, the market for recycled materials is declining.
Two years ago, China announced it wasn’t going to accept recyclables from the United States anymore because too much of it was contaminated – think of residue left in peanut butter jars, crusts and goo left in pizza boxes.
"They have grease stains on them which make them very difficult to recycle, basically, impossible,” said Ezra Schley, a staff member of the Tennessee Environmental Council.
Metro contracts with Waste Management for curbside recycling. Metro says Waste Management wants to renegotiate its contract, because it’s losing money.
Green Village is a private recycling service in Hendersonville.
"It’s always cost money to get rid of it," said its CEO, Jason DiStefano
DiStefano has seen the market fluctuate and has adapted.
"We no longer take glass,” he said. We are evolving with the marketplace," he said.
It costs a lot to sort out the bad stuff.
With costs going up, some cities, like Hendersonville, are rethinking how or even if they will provide recycling.
Hendersonville had a pilot program; it's over, and the city's mayor Jamie Clary is not sure what's next.
"We're faced with, 'I want to do recycling, I want to do recycling for the folks of Hendersonville,' but that's tough," Clary said.
A strong argument for continuing recycling programs is keeping the waste out of landfills, which are filling up fast, and expensive to replace.
