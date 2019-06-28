If you think life in the past was better, we have a place you can go that will take you back 500 years.

News 4's Terry Bulger explains.

" In 1492, Columbus sailed the Ocean blue, on the Nina, Pinta, and what was that other ships name..."

" Everyone forgets the last one the Santa Maria."

Jamie Sanger doesn't forget....he's the Captain of those two Ships.

The Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria, which would be parked there if it came along on this trip.

The ships look 1492, but they're just 10 years old....restored and ready for river sailing.

Anchored for show in Clarksvile for the next week.

History lessons given here too, and they're needed.

" I'd say about 75 % of people know who Columbus is some guys who work on the river don't know Columbus which is funny to me.."

Funny that it floats down the river, not what most people think.

" People always think we have a helicopter or big trucks that drive em away."

Not exactly Cruise Ship Comfortable....

"So they slept on the decks, had bad weather, so now maybe I'd go on a lake or a river, an ocean...aaahahahaha I don' think so."

" To get permission to come on board you need 8 dollars and fifty cents, the ships are here thru July the 7th.

Terry Bulger News 4.

Tags

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

