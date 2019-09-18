MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A Coffee County couple has been arrested on aggravated child abuse and neglect charges, according to court documents.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrea Lynn Arthur and Alonzo Dewite Maxin on Tuesday after an investigation that began last month.
Deputies responded to 1483 Riddle Rd. on Aug. 20 in reference to a welfare check of a child, according to an affidavit.
Investigators made contact with Arthur and Maxin, who let them inside the home.
Once inside, deputies found eight children between the ages of 16 months and 10 years old.
Deputies said the living conditions at the home were deplorable. DCS removed the children, who appeared to be malnourished. The Vanderbilt care team evaluated some of the children.
Deputies said over the course of years the children have stated they have been severely beaten and there has been physical and psychological injuries. The children claimed to have been imprisoned, starved and engaged in continual mental abuse over the course of their lives.
According to the affidavit, Arthur and Maxin will be charged with eight individual counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect charges for each child in the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.