NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Cleveland Browns have closed their facility, FirstEnergy Stadium, due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
A statement was sent out in a Twitter announcement from the Browns stating a staff member has tested positive and they will be conducting contact tracing to identify any potential high-risk close contacts.
Our facility is currently closed and meetings will take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted. pic.twitter.com/1hOb8Ch09S— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 2, 2020
The Titans will be taking on Cleveland on Sunday at Noon at Nissan Stadium.
