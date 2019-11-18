Clarksville police want to talk to a man they say, can give them information on a deadly home invasion over the weekend,Kenny Woodson is on the run.
Police say Woodson is armed and dangerous, he's wanted on three aggravated assault charges.
Early Saturday morning, two men walked thru an unlocked door at a home on Dandilion Drive, shots were fired, a man who lives in he house was killed, so was Nicoli Jeffries, who police believe may have been one of the invaders, he was covered head to toe in black clothing. Clarksville police information specialist, Jim Knoll, says the community is not in danger.
"This was not a random act, it was targeted," said Knoll.
Jackie Lowe, had just moved into his home on Dandilion Dr the day of the home invasion, Lowe lives just down the street. Lowe says he chose the neighborhood for one specific reason.
"Everybody says it's a real quiet neighborhood, just don't know when somebody comes out of the woodwork and do some evil," said Lowe..
