CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Kennedy Lane near the Travelodge by Wyndham.
According to police, CPD received a call at 7:00 pm regarding a man being struck by a vehicle.
Police say that the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are working the crash scene and Kennedy Lane is shut down.
Police are asking people to avoid the roadway until it is cleared. CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until the next of kin notifications are made.
Police provided other information available for release currently. The investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated with new information.
