Police say Mekayla was found safe Thursday night.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is seeking help finding a runaway 11-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday.
Mekayla Wallace was last seen between 6-7 p.m. at her residence on Ladd Drive wearing black pants and a grey hoodie.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check on her status or contact Detective Tomberlin at 931-648-0656, ext. 5156.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.