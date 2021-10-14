Mekayla Wallace
Clarksville Police Department

Police say Mekayla was found safe Thursday night. 

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is seeking help finding a runaway 11-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday.

Mekayla Wallace was last seen between 6-7 p.m. at her residence on Ladd Drive wearing black pants and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check on her status or contact Detective Tomberlin at 931-648-0656, ext. 5156.

 

