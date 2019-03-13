People across Nashville are getting post cards in the mail.
They say "important," "final notice," and "contact us immediately."
The postcards insinuate there's a package waiting to be delivered, but those who dial this number get this: "You are receiving a free $25 gift card of your choice and that will also be coming with a free water test for your home."
The call taker claims there are problems with Nashville's water.
"There has been concerns regarding the waters smell, the taste," said the call taker.
According to Metro, that's not true.
"Unfortunately, it's a sales tactic," said Sonia Allman with Metro Water.
Allman said, typically they're trying to sell a water softener or a home treatment device.
They may even try to scare you by showing you something in your water that's supposed to be there like chlorine or fluoride.
"To the unknowing homeowner, if I were to be trying to sell you something, I could say anything about this water," said Allman.
Allman said Metro's water is regulated by the state and EPA.
If they had any problems, they'd notify consumers immediately, but she said Metro's water is tested regularly and is perfectly safe to drink from the tap.
So if you get one of the post cards, Allman suggested throwing it out.
"Unfortunately, especially some of our elderly or newer customers that are coming in, especially some of our immigrant customers, don't know and are easily talked into purchasing something they don't need or often can't afford and is not a benefit to them," said Allman.
If you live in Nashville and have concerns about your water, you can call them at 615-862-4600.
They will test your water and answer questions for free.
