NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Mayor Briley has announced a new 100-unit apartment complex in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood, as well as another 40-unit building in East Nashville, promising many of the units will have "deeply affordable" pricing.
The 100-unit complex, named Randee Rogers Apartments, will be located at the corner of Taylor street and Rosa Parks boulevard in Nashville.
The Metro Development and Housing Agency will leverage federal housing funds to subsidize rent for 50 of the units, and the Mayor said that while 25 of the other units will be priced at standard market rates, the remaining 25 will be priced as "workforce units" to make them affordable for all.
The building has been in the works for some years, with Metro Planning and Zoning making changes to accommodate the complex.
In addition, a 40-unit complex will be built in the Cayce Place area of East Nashville. This development will be called the Red Oak Townhomes, and are additional affordable housing units being added to a project called Envision Cayce.
For the Red Oak Townhomes, the city plans that 25 of the units will also carry the "deeply affordable" / subsidized rental rates.
Both projects follow the Under One Roof model outlined in Mayor David Briley: “Under One Roof is about just this – breaking up poverty and creating new, affordable places to live for all residents. This is one of our first big steps toward adding 10,000 affordable housing units by 2029.”
Commitment earlier this year whereby greater city emphasis is put on affordable housing endeavors and city, state, federal, and private dollars are better leveraged in tandem to accelerate efforts. Randee Rogers and Red Oak Townhomes will get underway in the coming months with construction slated to begin later this year and projected move-in for residents in 2021.
