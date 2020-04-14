Father John Hammond is the pastor of St. Patrick's church, he's been part of the clergy celebrating mass online, at the seat of Nashville's catholic dioceses, The Cathedral of the Incarnation.
"Obviously, it's a new situation that we have been trying to contend with," said Hammond.
Since the diocese has been streaming Sunday mass, they have seen a steady uptick, in the number of people viewing from the comfort of their homes.
"They were well attended, by people online, they were tuning in from all over the country, people who found their way to us," said Hammond.
With few people physically in the pews, that hasn't stopped donations, online technology took care of that
"Here at St.Patrick's, we have already begun the opportunity for people to make their contributions thru automated online means," said Hammond.
Davis Chappell, is the senior pastor at Brentwood United Methodist church, the church seats fifteen-hundred people usually, but on Easter Sunday, online services brought forty times the number of worshipers
"Last week, we saw forty-thousand people who were participating online, streaming with us on Easter Sunday" said Chappell.
The collection plate on Sunday, is an outdated model, most churches have switched to online giving.
"We were already either having direct deposit from bank accounts on line, that really hasn't changed," said Chappell.
