Two of Nashville’s largest mega churches are bringing their congregations together for a special service.
In the wake of a deadly shooting at a Pennsylvania synagogue, religious and community leaders are calling for unity in the face of violence and divisions nation-wide.
Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Brentwood Baptist Church came together to share that message of unity on Sunday evening, but that’s not the only place where that message is being spread.
The unity service was created by two friends, Bishop Joseph Walker of Mt. Zion and Senior Pastor Mike Glenn of Brentwood Baptist.
“We're seeing so much division,” said Walker. “We are better together. At the end of the day, we have more in common than we don't, and I think when people are willing to commune, that's when community is built.”
“What happens when people do not know each other, is that the imagination fills in gaps,” Glenn said.
Bishop Walker and Pastor Glenn set out to share why their congregations are better together. However, they have a message for all in middle Tennessee.
“Just take the first step,” Glenn said. “If you see someone who is different than you, sit down, get to know them, ask questions.”
“It's about understanding we're part of a human race. And, we're all God's children,” said Walker. “At the end of the day, we believe this community is better together.”
40 minutes away in Murfreesboro, a similar message was being spread.
A vigil for peace was organized by Murfreesboro Loves, an organization that stood up against white supremacy groups who came to middle Tennessee last year.
Abdou Kattih with Murfreesboro Loves said, “Our city was shut down because of hate. And a year ago, we made a decision as a group to stand in the face of hate by promoting love.”
Joy Warren is the Pastor at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She said, “We want it to be more than two dimensional. We want it to be the way we treat each other on the street, and in the community.”
Tonight’s vigil for peace in Murfreesboro, and the unity service at Mt. Zion drew hundreds of guests.
Organizers and pastors hope everyone in attendance goes out into their communities and becomes an agent of positive change.
