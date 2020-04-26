NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The mayor’s plan to open Nashville in phases is affecting churches throughout the city.
Churches won’t be able to open at any capacity until phase two, which could take months.
So, we decided to call local pastors, ministers, and priests to hear their thoughts on the plan.
They all pretty much said the same thing. They want what’s safest for the community.
Brentwood Baptist Pastor Mike Glen said they’ll continue virtual service for the time being.
“The thing I want to emphasize is that church wasn’t canceled, the church goes on in the ministries going on and a lot of people are doing a lot of great works,” she said.
Brentwood Baptist has campuses in Williamson, Maury, and Davidson Counties. This means some could be allowed to open before others. This depends on when the Governor will allow large gatherings.
“That’s the good thing about the way that it’s set up, is that each team can respond to their community in their needs as they need to, and as they’re allowed to,” Glen said.
And we asked Pastor Glen why he’s okay with only doing services virtually for the time being, he said it’s all about loving neighbors and making sure they’re safe.
“Nobody has told us we can’t worship, they’ve asked us very respectfully, and I think that’s key,” he said. “Under Governor Lee’s leadership and all the mayors we’ve dealt with, they have been very respectful of our religious freedom.”
Glen believes this will forever change how churches are run in Sunday’s. He believes there will be more services and less amounts of people inside mega churches. He also believes a lot of people will continue to watch services online even after COVID-19 issues.
