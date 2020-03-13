Brentwood Hills Church of Christ
We are canceling our worship services for Sunday, March 15, due to concerns over the spread of the corona virus. We will have an online worship only at 10:30 AM on Sunday, March 15, available on our website, brentwoodhills.org. It will also be broadcast on the radio at AM 1300.
Longhollow Baptist Church
In-person services suspended at both campuses. We’re now encouraging Long Hollow members and the community to gather with us at our Online Campus on Sunday. Learn more about these changes and how to stay connected with us at longhollow.com/online.
