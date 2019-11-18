The 92nd Christmas Parade plans are in full swing.
Hundreds of people are set to sing, dance, and strut down the street on December 7th starting at 8:30 am.
The parade will start pm the corner of First Avenue North at Union Street and go down to Broadway. Then, it will turn right at Eighth Avenue.
Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is partnering again with the parade, and they have brought a new addition to the festivities. They started a Hometown Hero title.
“I think having an ambassador if you will from the hospital that has a special story is something we could all celebrate and be happy to celebrate,” Parade Executive Producer Julie Carell Stadler said.
The hero will be chosen from nominated patients or former patients. This year the hero is Lily Hensiek. She started Lily’s Garden and raised two million dollars for the hospital.
