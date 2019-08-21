1 pound spaghetti, break strands into 3
1 tablespoon black pepper, or more, to taste
1 stick unsalted butter (8 tablespoons)
4-5 tablespoons olive oil
1 cup grated pecorino cheese
salt to taste
5 eggs, beaten & salted
1/4 cup chopped pancetta (optional)
1/4 cup chopped fresh tomato (optional)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Bring a pasta pot of water to a boil. Salt water. Add spaghetti. Cook to al dente. Reserve 1 cup pasta water. Butter 2 medium-sized cupcake pans. (Should be 12 cups per pan.)
Meanwhile, in a large sauté pan heat the butter, oil and pepper until butter melts and sizzles a little. Season lightly with salt.
When pasta is done. Drain and add to the the sauté pan. Cook over medium heat, tossing pasta and getting it coated with the mixture. Add about 1/3 of the cheese, lightly sprinkling. Toss to coat. Add about half of the pasta water. Add most of cheese tossing little by little until all used up. Add more pasta water if needed to moisten. Consistency should be a thick moist coating on the pasta.
Remove pasta to a large mixing bowl. Let cool until it’s not steaming anymore. Then add the eggs and mix thru to combine. Using a pair of tongs, lift a “tong-full” of pasta and place in a cupcake pan cup. Just to the top. Fill all the cups with pasta. Sprinkle pancetta on top of each cup on one pan. Sprinkle chopped tomato on the other. (Or leave off — not needed, but looks nice and adds a little extra flavor.) Bake in the preheated oven for about 20-30 minutes until they look a little golden, with some strands are getting darker golden. Remove, let cool for about 5minutes. Use a knife to loosen mini-frittatas around the edges, lift out each one. Serve warm or at room temperature.
