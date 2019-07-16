Good Night Moon, the Cat in the Hat, and Madeline are just some of the books you likely read growing up.
This summer Cheekwood is celebrating 100 years of Children's books by showing off the original illustrations.
News 4's Terry Bulger says get ready for some memories.
One fish two fish, orange fish bluefish, Sam I am, I am, serving up Breakfast of Green Eggs and Ham.
The Rhymes of the Times fill that Hall of Cheekwood Mansion.
100 years of Children's Books and Memories.
" Yes the Cat in the Hat all of Dr. Seuss is always a favorite.
Suess wrote it and drew it..now you can see it.
" Just seeing it from the artist's hand is something that can never be reproduced even in print....'
It's the cover that made you turn the page.
Made you want to read.
" I think the illustration makes us wonder what the story is."
Something kids can do here....in beanbags.
Books heavy on Family, neighbors, caring and sharing.
Morality mixed with Comedy.
" Go around and see what books you were really drawn too, oh I remember that book and your teacher's teaching you to read those books and so on."
A pig, a spider weaved Charlotte's Web.
Old Favorites everywhere.
" Run, Run spot funny funny spot, run run, I think this was one of the first books my Mother read.
Memories sure to find, and if not well I'm Sorry.
" Speaking of I'm sorry this exhibit closes in September but kids don't worry there will be plenty of books in school.
Terry Bulger News 4.
