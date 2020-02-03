Broadway is arguably one of the most iconic streets in music—lined with famous Honky Tonks and legendary venues like the Ryman Auditorium.
The National African American Museum of Music is joining the iconic music destination that downtown Nashville has become.
Tom Randles got a peak inside and, and shows us 4 Your Community, today on News4 at 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.