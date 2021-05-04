Check for power outages across Middle Tennessee:
- Nashville Electric Service: Davidson and parts of Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties
- Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation: Cannon, Rutherford, Williamson, Wilson and parts of Trousdale, Smith, DeKalb, Warren, Coffee, Bedford, Marshall, Maury, Hickman, Dickson and Cheatham counties
- Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation: Cheatham, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner and Stewart counties
- Clarksville Department of Electricity: Montgomery County
- Gallatin Electric Department: Sumner County
- Tri-County Electric Membership Corporation: Macon, Clay, Trousdale, Sumner, Jackson, Overton and Smith in Tennessee and Allen, Cumberland, Metcalfe, Monroe, Adair, Barren, Clinton and Warren in Kentucky.
- Duck River Electric Membership Corporation: Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Marshall, Maury and Moore counties
- Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation: Jackson, Overton, Putnam, Smith and parts of Clay, DeKalb, Fentress, Macon, Pickett, Smith and Wilson counties
- Cookeville Electric Department: Putnam County
- Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative: Hickman, Houston, Lewis, Perry and parts of Dickson, Lawrence, Maury and Stewart counties
- Lawrenceburg Utility Services: Lawrence and parts of Giles, Lewis, Maury and Wayne counties
- Pulaski Electric System: Giles and parts of Lawrence and Lincoln counties
- Fayetteville Public Utilities: Lincoln and parts of Franklin Giles, Marshall, Moore counties in Tennessee and Limestone and Madison counties in Alabama
- Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative: Bledsoe, Grundy, Marion, Sequatchie and parts of Coffee, Cumberland, Franklin, Hamilton, Rhea and Van Buren counties
- Tennessee Valley Electric Cooperative: Hardin and Wayne counties
- Caney Fork Electric Cooperative: DeKalb, Van Buren, Warren, White and parts of Cannon, Coffee, Grundy and Putnam counties
- McMinnville Electric Service: Warren County
