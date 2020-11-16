CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An Internet outage caused by a hardware failure is affecting login authentication for students and staff this morning, according to Cheatham County Schools.
"The district's Internet Service Provider vendor and our technology team have been working to address this issue, but unfortunately, it is affecting the system that authenticates most of the logins for certain online resources including Skyward, ClassLink and Schoology," the district wrote in a Facebook post.
"In all of our schools this morning, staff members, in-person students and virtual students (those who are all-virtual or learning remotely at home due to a school closure or being on quarantine) will not be able to access these online resources until further notice."
The district says they are working to fix the problem and expect it to be resolved as soon as possible.
The district said the phone system is also down at the Transportation Office this morning.
